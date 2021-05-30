News

Important factors that can boost ‘beauty’ sleep

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The importance of having a good sleep cannot be over emphasized. Beauty experts have over time used the word ‘beauty sleep’ because a good sleep plays a vital role in promoting healthy and beautiful skin. Sleep is essential for the wellness of the mind, body, and soul.

 

It’s the internal fountain of youth and a key element to beauty. During a good night’s sleep, the body is said to remove dead blood cells and other toxins that can build up in the skin.

 

Research have stated that if your sleep cycle is less than ideal, you can wake up with skin imbalances, dehydration, redness, wrinkles, and even breakouts.

 

This is why it is often recommended to get a good rest all the time. Some of the factors that can help boost beauty sleep are as follows:

 

Eating Bananas before bed:

 

Banana has the essential nutrients that helps relax both body and mind naturally.

 

A good night sleep is essential for maintaining the health of your skin and hair. Melatonin is the sleep inducing hormone in the human body and Tryptophan is an amino-acid that is necessary for the production of this sleep hormone.

 

Bananas not only contain large amounts of tryptophan and serotonin but also have very high carbohydrate content in them that helps the brain to utilize tryptophan and serotonin to produce the sleep hormone.

 

Eating banana few hours before bed will help in getting that essential beauty sleep and thus a refreshed and healthy skin.

 

Sleep on Your Back:

 

Sleeping on your back prevents your face from rubbing up against the pillow, which can help keep your skin to keep looking smooth.

 

 

Sleeping on your front, can pool fluids like saliva, which can lead to temporary swelling, possibly emphasizing under eye bags. sleeping on the sides are likely to cause sleep lines on the side of the face which beauty experts say causes early wrinkles.

 

Exercise Regularly

 

Exercise is another healthy habit that helps get the ultimate beauty sleep.

 

There is a mountain of research that shows physical exercise improves sleep quality. Researchers noted that exercise causes a rise in body temperature followed by a sharp fall in body temperature.

 

This decline in body temperature, which lasts for two to four hours after exercise, makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

 

Aerobic exercise of at least 30 to 40 minutes of exercise per day, four days per week, can improve sleep quality, mood, and quality of life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Smoking, air pollution increase risk of obesity in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) and Spain said they have profiled some environmental factors, including smoking, air pollution that were linked to childhood obesity. The findings of the new study were just published in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’. The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that the new study led by scientists at the University of […]
News Top Stories

NCC suspends SIM card sales, threatens sanctions

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators in the country to suspend sales of Subscrib-er Identity Module (SIM) cards. Failure to comply with this directive, according to NCC, may lead to strict sanctions on telcos, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license. The suspension, the telecoms regulator said, is to allow […]
News

Oodu’a Republic: Oct 1 global rally good for Yoruba race

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), said the Oodu’a Republic rallies held last Thursday across the six continents of the world were significant to the destiny of Yoruba race. Speaking shortly after the rally in South Africa, Secretary General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, applauded all members for their commitment to the ideals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica