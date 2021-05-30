Important factors that can boost ‘beauty’ sleep

The importance of having a good sleep cannot be over emphasized. Beauty experts have over time used the word ‘beauty sleep’ because a good sleep plays a vital role in promoting healthy and beautiful skin. Sleep is essential for the wellness of the mind, body, and soul.

It’s the internal fountain of youth and a key element to beauty. During a good night’s sleep, the body is said to remove dead blood cells and other toxins that can build up in the skin.

Research have stated that if your sleep cycle is less than ideal, you can wake up with skin imbalances, dehydration, redness, wrinkles, and even breakouts.

This is why it is often recommended to get a good rest all the time. Some of the factors that can help boost beauty sleep are as follows:

Eating Bananas before bed:

Banana has the essential nutrients that helps relax both body and mind naturally.

A good night sleep is essential for maintaining the health of your skin and hair. Melatonin is the sleep inducing hormone in the human body and Tryptophan is an amino-acid that is necessary for the production of this sleep hormone.

Bananas not only contain large amounts of tryptophan and serotonin but also have very high carbohydrate content in them that helps the brain to utilize tryptophan and serotonin to produce the sleep hormone.

Eating banana few hours before bed will help in getting that essential beauty sleep and thus a refreshed and healthy skin.

Sleep on Your Back:

Sleeping on your back prevents your face from rubbing up against the pillow, which can help keep your skin to keep looking smooth.

Sleeping on your front, can pool fluids like saliva, which can lead to temporary swelling, possibly emphasizing under eye bags. sleeping on the sides are likely to cause sleep lines on the side of the face which beauty experts say causes early wrinkles.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise is another healthy habit that helps get the ultimate beauty sleep.

There is a mountain of research that shows physical exercise improves sleep quality. Researchers noted that exercise causes a rise in body temperature followed by a sharp fall in body temperature.

This decline in body temperature, which lasts for two to four hours after exercise, makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Aerobic exercise of at least 30 to 40 minutes of exercise per day, four days per week, can improve sleep quality, mood, and quality of life.

