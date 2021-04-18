News

Important life lessons from Marcus Blandin

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Important life lessons from Marcus Blandin

T.Harv Eker once said, “It’s simple arithmetic: Your income can grow only to the extent that you do.” It is a quote that could have been tailor-made for award-winning wealth coach Marcus Blandin.
Blandin is on a journey that he began as a serial entrepreneur at the age of eight: to make the world a better and more financially prosperous place for everyone. He is also the brain behind Millionaires International and Wealth Mindset University.

The philanthropist explains, “I’m not bragging, but I’m good at making money. Always have been when I put my mind to serving and the money being the by product. However, it’s a means to an end and that end is to make the world a better place. What’s the point in generating a load of wealth and keeping it all in a pot in your cupboard when that wealth can be used for so many good causes.”
One look at his CV will convince you that Blandin is a past master at turning a buck. He has an impressive portfolio of businesses to his name. Still, it is when he’s wearing the hat of a wealth coach and using his skills and expertise to help other’s brands, scale, and grow their businesses that Marcus comes into his own.

“I get a real buzz from helping others along the same road that I’ve walked,” explains Blandin. “I know the pitfalls, the blind corners, and the dead-ends, and if I can help other travelers avoid them, then that’s a real blessing.”
With over 20 years of experience to his name, Blandin is a much sought-after coach and consultant. His books, ‘Good Credit is Cool, Great Credit is Sexy,’ and ‘Monetize Your Motivation’ are also regarded as key pieces of literature in the wealth coaching and financial service industry.

As well as helping others generate wealth, Blandin is also a fierce advocate of philanthropy. To date, he has raised three million dollars and counting to help over 50 young ladies in his community achieve scholarships, and he remains dedicated to empowering youth through education.
Blandin said, “I believe in giving back. It’s as simple as that. I came from pretty much nothing and am now, through hard work and ambition, in a very privileged position. I want all kids from similar backgrounds to know that anything is possible and my story can also be their story if they want it badly enough.”
Marcus Blandin concludes, “Kids need someone who believes in them. They also need a decent education and positive mentors. I’m in a position where I can help tick all those boxes, and that’s a wealth that is beyond measure. It’s simply priceless.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Bank: Nigeria must deepen reforms to boost growth, revenues

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria needs to deepen economic reforms and boost government revenues in order to have a sustained recovery from the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic on its economy, the World Bank has said. According to Reuters, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri stated this in an interview with the news agency […]
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC.   The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its […]
News

Amotekun arrests three suspects in Ekiti forest

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State yesterday said it has arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Igbara-Odo area, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the State. The suspects were said to have been arrested after attacking a woman and dispossessed her of her belongings, including money, along Erinjiyan- Igbara-Odo road on Monday. Amotekun […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica