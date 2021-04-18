Important life lessons from Marcus Blandin

T.Harv Eker once said, “It’s simple arithmetic: Your income can grow only to the extent that you do.” It is a quote that could have been tailor-made for award-winning wealth coach Marcus Blandin.

Blandin is on a journey that he began as a serial entrepreneur at the age of eight: to make the world a better and more financially prosperous place for everyone. He is also the brain behind Millionaires International and Wealth Mindset University.

The philanthropist explains, “I’m not bragging, but I’m good at making money. Always have been when I put my mind to serving and the money being the by product. However, it’s a means to an end and that end is to make the world a better place. What’s the point in generating a load of wealth and keeping it all in a pot in your cupboard when that wealth can be used for so many good causes.”

One look at his CV will convince you that Blandin is a past master at turning a buck. He has an impressive portfolio of businesses to his name. Still, it is when he’s wearing the hat of a wealth coach and using his skills and expertise to help other’s brands, scale, and grow their businesses that Marcus comes into his own.

“I get a real buzz from helping others along the same road that I’ve walked,” explains Blandin. “I know the pitfalls, the blind corners, and the dead-ends, and if I can help other travelers avoid them, then that’s a real blessing.”

With over 20 years of experience to his name, Blandin is a much sought-after coach and consultant. His books, ‘Good Credit is Cool, Great Credit is Sexy,’ and ‘Monetize Your Motivation’ are also regarded as key pieces of literature in the wealth coaching and financial service industry.

As well as helping others generate wealth, Blandin is also a fierce advocate of philanthropy. To date, he has raised three million dollars and counting to help over 50 young ladies in his community achieve scholarships, and he remains dedicated to empowering youth through education.

Blandin said, “I believe in giving back. It’s as simple as that. I came from pretty much nothing and am now, through hard work and ambition, in a very privileged position. I want all kids from similar backgrounds to know that anything is possible and my story can also be their story if they want it badly enough.”

Marcus Blandin concludes, “Kids need someone who believes in them. They also need a decent education and positive mentors. I’m in a position where I can help tick all those boxes, and that’s a wealth that is beyond measure. It’s simply priceless.”

