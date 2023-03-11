Arts & Entertainments

Important life lessons from The Error

Posted on Author Omolabake Oladeji Comments Off on Important life lessons from The Error

A child born with a silver spoon is likely to not appreciate all he or she is provided with. This captures the story of Abigail, the protagonist in The Error, a play written by Omolabake Oladeji. Being born with a silver spoon does not always set one off on a path to greatness automatically.

The actions “we take and the decisions we make along the way are what determine what our future will hold”. Apparently harmless decisions do have lifelong impact, especially if not properly handled by the parents. Divided into three acts, comprising five, four and two scenes, respectively, The Error takes us through the decisions made and actions taken by Abigail, the protagonist in the play, which leads her inexorably to an undesired future, until something happens. The play opens in the home of the Baloguns (Mr. and Mrs. Baloguns), Abigail’s parents, in the highbrow Banana Island area of Lagos. It is a richly furnished palatial duplex, “painted blue, and with gold-plated windows and door frames.”

Despite the affluence, the atmosphere is tense, following Mr. Balogun’s meeting with the Head of Department of a tertiary institution where Abigail, their daughter, is a student. He breaks the disturbing news to his wife that Abi involved in examination malpractice. According to him, the HOD told him that Abigail had been involved in two different cases of examination malpractices, and threatened to expel Abigail from school if it is repeated. The distraught father invites Abigail home to have a word with her. But despite subtle threats to stop Abigail from school if she does not change, she is adamant. Meanwhile, at school, her friend and roommate, Sandra, encourages her to study hard and stop cheating, stressing that she regrets ever cheating and bringing Abigail into it. But Abigail insists she does not need to study hard. For her, she has everything she could ever ask for. She believes that as the only child of her parents she will inherit everything that they have when they pass on.

But she was wrong, and finds out rather late. She informs her parents that she is pregnant, thus Gabriel Kosoko (Abigail’s fiance and husband), takes responsibility of the pregnancy. However, after their marriage and a honeymoon in Dubai, things take a different turn for the worse. First, she had to drop out of school because of the pregnancy; secondly, her parents die in a plane crash. Secondly, she discovers, to her amazement, that her dad willed all that he had to an orphanage after she dropped out of school. To compound her problems, Gabriel drives her out of their home when it became obvious that Abigail is not the wife he thought to her culbe. “For three years that we have been married, have you ever cooked for me?” A question Abigail could not provide answers to.

Abigail runs out of the house in tears to her friend, Sandra’s house, to tell her what happened. But Sandra confronts her with the truth, reminding her that she was the cause of her problem. Abigail leaves Sandra’s house with nowhere to go to. Homeless and poor, Abigail sees people sleeping under Eko Bridge in Lagos, and joins them there. One year later, she eventually gets a job as a cleaner in a primary school. Her encounter with Mrs. Opaleye, the proprietors of the school, brings a ray of hope. In The Error, the playwright, Omolabake Oladeji, emphasises the importance of hard work, and most importantly, how “the decisions we make along the way could have lifelong impact. As Prof. Ayobami Ojebode, Head of Department, Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, notes in the Foreword, The Error is “a short play with important life lessons. It is hoped that many will read this play and learn from the mistakes of Abigail and her parents.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian artistes that became famous through reality shows

Posted on Author BLESSING INNOCENT

The road to stardom is never easy. While some celebrities became famous through the support of their families, friends and sheer hard work, others had to go through public scrutiny to attain fame. Some organisations have made the dreams of many Nigerian talents come to pass as they offer various platforms for talent competition. In […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mr. Macaroni, Taiwo Adeyemi, others to speak at NMC 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

This year’s edition of New Media Conference (NMC) is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 29 at British Council Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos. This seventh edition of NMC, will have industry players in different sectors attend to proffer solutions to developments in the new media space. The theme of the conference is; The Viral Economy, and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ivorien TV host sentenced for promoting rape

Posted on Author Reporter

  A prominent television presenter in Cote d’Ivoire has received a 12-month suspended sentence for promoting rape during a live broadcast. Yves de M’Bella had invited a man described as an ex-rapist to demonstrate on a mannequin how he had assaulted women. Widespread outrage followed and M’Bella was suspended from TV and radio. Women’s Affairs […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica