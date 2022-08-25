News

Importation of unfortified sugar with vitamin A: Appeal Court dismisses suit against SON

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Sunshine Chemical Development Company Limited against the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). The company had approached High Court claiming that the SON acted in bad faith in rejecting the company’s application to import sugar unfortified with Vitamin A.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of Justice B. F. M. Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the SON had merely acted pursuant to the lawful directives of its supervising ministry and in accordance with the Vitamin-A Food Fortification Regulations of 2005 in denying the application of the said to import sugar unfortified with Vitamin A into the country, the firm approached the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the judgment.

A statement yesterday by the SON’s spokesperson, Mrs. Foluso Bolaji, said the appellate court, in a decision by a 3-man panel of Justices led by Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewil, held that the agency acted neither in bad faith nor outside the scope and limits of its powers under the enabling statute, regulations and directives from its supervisory Ministry.

 

