Importers, agents fret over 25% Customs’ Debit Note penalty

Importers and agents have said that the imposition of 25 per cent penalty on Debit Notes (DN) by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was stifling their business.

They noted that the increase in exchange rate used to calculate import duties and levies from 409/$ to 422.3/$ had also affected cost of cargo clearing in the port. The stakeholders complained that the Debit Note was a deliberate attempt to increase revenue profile of the NCS in the port.

According to a member of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Segun Oduntan, apart from the high exchange rate, the imposition of 25 per cent penalty on Debit Notes (DN) on any infraction committed was also another factor responsible for the increase in Customs revenue collection. He explained: “It will be stupid of anybody if you are to pay 70 million for a cargo and you go and pay 40 million and the cargo is intercepted and you still end up paying the shortfall of 30 million and a penalty of over 20 million.”

Oduntan accused NCS of placing priority on meeting revenue targets set by the government instead of trade facil

itation, adding that setting target for Customs was destroying the nation’s economy. He stressed that it was the final consumers who would pay for all the cost arising from the pressure on Customs at the end of the day.

According to him, “if Customs say they are meeting their target, I and you know that the 25 per cent that the Customs give to people on Debit Note alone for those that have infractions is a lot of money. So, they are really squeezing us.. Once there is an infraction, there is a penalty and that penalty is not suitable, it is 25 per cent, which is even more than the duty on the cargo itself.

“If Customs issue 10 DN alone in a day, it is more than 30 duties paid on a cargo because you have Strike Force giving DN, you have Federal Operation Unit (FOU) and valuation all giving DN. All they are interested in is revenue generation. “Your DN can be N700,000 but your penalty can be over N1million.

“Before now, Customs don’t issue DN indiscriminately but now the issuance of DN and penalty is what is making them meet their target. So, the practitioners who do not know or who are not compliant are really paying through their nose and the overall effect is on the importer which in turn is borne by the final consumer.

“Increase in exchange rate is also another factor. At the initial stage, there is no availability of forex and when you have it, it is high. So, Customs is really squeezing us all in a bid to meet revenue target. “The customs Comptroller General wants to impress the Presidency; the officers too want to impress the CG so that is what is happening. The Area Controllers don’t sleep. “You need to see them when their revenue collection is down. They are always up and doing to ensure they meet their target while they care less about trade facilitation.”

Also, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult Limited, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, is worried that the number of Customs units involved in cargo clearance at the ports were many, stressing the need to streamline their operations to hasten cargo clearing. He added that there werelot of overlapping functions causing delays in cargo clearing.

Although, Ogamode said that there were three types of agents in the industry, noting that the non-compliant ones, the ones that want to be compliant but due to one thing or the other they fell victim to being not compliant and the compliant ones. He explained that about 70 to 80 per cent clearing agents operating at the nation’s port were now trade compliant.

Ogamode stressed: “When a Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) is jerked up, the different Customs units alert it. On one cargo, you can have about four to five persons alerting it. Where is the fast cargo clearance we have always talked about? Where is the trade facilitation? When you go to advanced countries, even in Ghana, you don’t get to see anybody at the port and yet there is no revenue leakage.

