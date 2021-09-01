Importers battle Chinese liners’ yoke

Importers with groupage containers are spending three months at the seaports before clearing their consignments because of extortion and unnecessary charges introduced by Chinese liners and their agencies, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Importers using Nigerian major ports are facing another long-running crisis from Chinese shipping lines and their agents who impose double charges on groupage containers’ handling. A groupage container is when two or three consignees come together and put their cargoes into a single container as a full container load. It was learnt that local shipping agents had been introducing a lot of charges for the consignees, which is far and above the cost of the cargo itself, thereby leading to unnecessary delays in cargo delivery. It was gathered that Nigerian Shippers’ Council, through the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT), the operational arm of the Nigeria Port Process Manual (NPPM) domiciled under the council, was forced to secure the release of three consignments detained by a Chinese shipping company, COSCO Shipping Limited, after one year delay. The council also mandated the company to waive storage charges worth N1.9 million to the consignee.

Challenge

According to the President of Shippers Association Lagos State (SALS), Rev Jonathan Nicole, it takes three months to move groupage containers from the ports for unstuffing at the warehouse, and yet, nobody pays the importers for delays. Also, he said that the Chinese shipping agencies carried out clearance of groupage containers with additional cost to be paid in foreign currency. Nicole explaned: “It is confirmed that one aspect of ripping off importers in Nigeria is through groupage shipments. The shipping lines’ agents in Nigeria are academicals in handling of groupage containers. “Freight charges are paid fully from port of loading to port of destination in foreign currency. No hidden charges are transferred to the consignee, whether or not there is trans-shipment from another port during transit. “On arrival, the shipping lines’ agents notify the consignees, who have the original house bill of ladings specifying their own cargoes to come and pick up their cargoes after unstuffing. “In some cases, after receiving the containers and unstuffing at their warehouse, the consignees are informed to come and pick their cargoes. “Within this period, the local agent puts in a lot of charges against the consignees far and above the cost of the cargoes. It is even cheaper to clear the container direct if all the consignees agreed.” The president explained that the master bill of lading was normally consigned to the ship’s local agent, while the bill of ladings shows owners of each cargoes in the container. Nicole said that shippers were having more groupage issues mainly from the Chinese shipping agencies handling groupage containers in Nigeria, noting that most successful big importers in the country started with groupage shipments. According to him, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has warehouses inside the ports where containers are moved directly from the ship or stacking areas for unstuffing. However, he said: “We really do not understand why it takes three months to move groupage containers from the ports for unstuffing and nobody pays the importers for delays. “There is no aspect of clearance of groupage containers to attract additional cost to be paid in foreign currency. It should stop.”

Storage charges

On storage charges, he explained that the bills must be commensurate with the number of days the cargo was stuffed in the warehouse and not the arrival date of the vessel. Nicole stressed that the consignees should not be subjected to excessive transfer charges from the designated port to the receiving warehouses. He said: “All charges relating to the shipment of the cargo were paid upfront before shipment. It is like someone travelling to England via Lufthansa Airlines. All freight paid and passengers’ luggage marked London. “The owners of cargo are not expected to pay additional cost for handling. It is the same thing with groupage cargo. In considering the difficulties in Nigeria clearing systems, simplified methods must be put in place to curtail excessive charges on shippers. Alternatively, importers should be paying freight charges in Nigeria currency to ship owners. We have a right to protect our sovereignty. After all, we are one big family.” Also speaking on activities of shipping companies in Nigeria, the NSC’s Cordinator of NPPM, Mr. Moses Fadipe, said that that COSCO Shipping Limited held three containers belonging to a Nigerian Shipper from March 2020 and was only released in June 2021 after the council intervened. He described the dispute between COSCO Shipping and the consignee as an impediment to cargo clearance processes, which NPPM frowns at. Fadipe said: “We found out that they acted arbitrarily being the stronger party in the transaction and this made them liable for all storage and demurrage charges during the period in question. “The intervention by the officials of PSTT yielded positive results for the consignee to take delivery of his consignments after a long period.” According to him, the shipping company should have device a means to recover the debts owed initially by the consignee rather than place lien on the consignments for a longer period.

Last line

Government should stop illegal charges introduced to put additional burden on importers and consumers by shipping companies.

