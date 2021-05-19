Business

Importers face 50% hike in charges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

…as 2,850 vehicles jostle for berthing space

From June 1, 2021, importers will be forced to pay additional charges on vehicles and plants as Five Star Logistics Terminal and The Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) increased their terminal handling charges by 50 per cent at Tincan Island Port.
The concessionaires blamed the increment on inflation, huge operational cost and the nature of Nigerian ports, among others. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that importers would pay the new charges on 2,850 units of used vehicles being expected to berth at PTML. Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping po-sition indicated that eight vessels would offload the used vehicles before the end of this month. At PTML, Republican Argentina arrived at the weekend to offload 300 units. Also, Grande Morocco and Grand Lagos are expected at the terminal to discharge 350 units and 400 units respectively.

Other vessels awaiting berthing space are Grande Cameroon with 350 units; Gral. Sal Martin, 400 units; Grande Abidjan, 400 units; Grande Togo, 350 units and Grande Senegal, 300 units. Meanwhile, one of the concessionaires, PTML, said in a circular that the ever increasing operational expenses incurred and port operational environment had a huge impact on the company’s direct cost since the surge in inflation, which started between 2020 and 2021. It said: “PTML tariff has not been adjusted for a number of years now, and it has become impossible for the terminal to provide same level of service as current prices.”

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), PTML chapter, Comrade Ayokunle Sulaiman, explained that apart from the terminal handling charges, delivery, documentation and demurrage charges had been increased, adding that there was no containerised cargo involved. He explained: “There has been a 50 per cent hike in the charges, including terminal documentation. For vehicles, terminal documentation was previously N10,000, it has now been increased to N15,000. “If you talk of terminal handling charges and terminal delivery charges, which is the core aspect of the job, all other ones like demurrage is avoidable.” Also, he said that at Five Star Logistics Terminal, importers would pay N33,000 for SUV (jeeps) instead ofN21,000 paid as terminal handling charges.

The spokesman said: “For the same SUV, we were paying N3,600 as terminal delivery charges, but it has been reviewed upwards to N7,500. This increment affects all kinds of vehicles, buses, cars or jeeps, but we are yet to hear anything about the containerised. “They need to tell us before increasing charges. There must be a stakeholders meeting; we are not even talking of freight increment now. If they were talking about increasing staff salary or employing more hands to enhance efficiency, we would be able to analyse it, but you cannot just increase charges without giving us anything in form of efficiency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IMF: Global economy ‘not out of the woods’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund(IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said. She said the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout […]
Business

Real sector as epicenter for economic recovery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) rolled out key priorities that are essential in driving economic recovery and delivering a high, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria in 2021. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, at this juncture of negative trajectory in the country’s economy, key variables expectedly to change growth in the country’s economy […]
Business

CBN introduces new charges for USSD services

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new charges for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services. The apex bank said from Tuesday customers will pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services. The charges were part of the agreements after banks and telecommunication operators […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica