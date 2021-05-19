Importers face 50% hike in charges

…as 2,850 vehicles jostle for berthing space

From June 1, 2021, importers will be forced to pay additional charges on vehicles and plants as Five Star Logistics Terminal and The Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) increased their terminal handling charges by 50 per cent at Tincan Island Port.

The concessionaires blamed the increment on inflation, huge operational cost and the nature of Nigerian ports, among others. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that importers would pay the new charges on 2,850 units of used vehicles being expected to berth at PTML. Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping po-sition indicated that eight vessels would offload the used vehicles before the end of this month. At PTML, Republican Argentina arrived at the weekend to offload 300 units. Also, Grande Morocco and Grand Lagos are expected at the terminal to discharge 350 units and 400 units respectively.

Other vessels awaiting berthing space are Grande Cameroon with 350 units; Gral. Sal Martin, 400 units; Grande Abidjan, 400 units; Grande Togo, 350 units and Grande Senegal, 300 units. Meanwhile, one of the concessionaires, PTML, said in a circular that the ever increasing operational expenses incurred and port operational environment had a huge impact on the company’s direct cost since the surge in inflation, which started between 2020 and 2021. It said: “PTML tariff has not been adjusted for a number of years now, and it has become impossible for the terminal to provide same level of service as current prices.”

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), PTML chapter, Comrade Ayokunle Sulaiman, explained that apart from the terminal handling charges, delivery, documentation and demurrage charges had been increased, adding that there was no containerised cargo involved. He explained: “There has been a 50 per cent hike in the charges, including terminal documentation. For vehicles, terminal documentation was previously N10,000, it has now been increased to N15,000. “If you talk of terminal handling charges and terminal delivery charges, which is the core aspect of the job, all other ones like demurrage is avoidable.” Also, he said that at Five Star Logistics Terminal, importers would pay N33,000 for SUV (jeeps) instead ofN21,000 paid as terminal handling charges.

The spokesman said: “For the same SUV, we were paying N3,600 as terminal delivery charges, but it has been reviewed upwards to N7,500. This increment affects all kinds of vehicles, buses, cars or jeeps, but we are yet to hear anything about the containerised. “They need to tell us before increasing charges. There must be a stakeholders meeting; we are not even talking of freight increment now. If they were talking about increasing staff salary or employing more hands to enhance efficiency, we would be able to analyse it, but you cannot just increase charges without giving us anything in form of efficiency.”

