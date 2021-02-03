Importers face overtime rent hurdles

As numerous measures introduced to address delay in clearing cargoes and other challenges have failed, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced rent on overtime containers to discourage importers from using port as warehouse, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports.

Since 2020, more than 5,000 containers of overtime cargo have taken about 30 per cent of space meant for import and export. Apart from the space constraint, concessionaires are forced to squeeze operations within the available space as trucks are not able to get access in and out of the terminals. Overtime cargoes are imported items that are not cleared from the seaports after 28 days of arrival.

Issue

It was gathered that some of the cargoes were abandoned as a result of wrong classification, transfer of value, concealment, false declaration, discrepancies in importers’ names and other erroneous information provided on clearing documents. Worried by the space constraint and operational challenges, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) decided to move the cargoes to Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT) with a view to creating space for incoming ones. The service’s Head of ILT Command, Assistant Controller H. Kidda, for instance, said that no fewer than 700 overtime containers including 1,000 abandoned used vehicles were transferred from the various port terminals in Lagos to ILT as at July 2020 in order to open up space for new cargoes at the ports.

Rent

However, following the evacuation of a fraction of the cargoes to ILT, it has now become mandatory for importers to pay N10,000 on 40feet containers and N5,000 for 20 feet containers daily as rent. With the new development, the terminal has already established a Customs Processing Centre (CPC) and the service began collection of rent in December 2020.

Fury

A clearing agent, Emmanuel Olajuwon, who frowned at the collection, criticised the service for not giving adequate notice prior to the implementation of the policy. He explained that over N2 million was slammed on him by the service due to accumulated rent charges, saying that he had been unable to take delivery of his container transferred to the Ikorodu warehouse since June last year. He said: “I have a container of medical equipment to clear at Ikorodu terminal since last year. I has already been released at Apapa and I have done all formalties for release but for them to give me final release to carry my container at Ikorodu they said I should go and pay N10,000 as rents to Customs per day since when the container was taken to Ikorodu before they will allow us carry the goods. “So, from June to this day, they said I should go and pay N2.45 million of which the goods inside the container is not even up to that amount. How can they ask us to pay N10, 000 per day?” Olajuwon added that customs had always transferred all overtime cargo to Ikorodu terminal and they have not been charging rent but handling charges. Notwithstanding, Mr. Peters Ukele, a clearing agent, said that the idea of collecting rent was a good intention, saying it would discourage importers from abandoning their goods. However, he said that transferring containers, which has not spent up to 28 days at the port under the guise of decongesting the port without the knowledge of the importers was against trade facilitation. Ukele stressed that importers would be paying double charges at the port of destination and another charges where the containers are transferred to at Ikorodu.

Fraud

Trouble stated in 2019, following the discovery of discrepancies in importers’ names and other information provided on clearing documents by Customs Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), leading to delay. The comptroller general lamented that there had been an increase in the level of discrepancies in information provided by importers on the three clearing documents. For instance, he complained at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos that importers were cheating the Fed- eral Government with high rate of falsified documents, under invoicing and false declaration at the ports, saying that clearing agents were culprits of the illicit acts. He said: “I can tell you categorically that less than five per cent of our importers processed their documents genuinely at the ports. We have discovered this through our investigations. “Out of 100 containers imported into the country, there are hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration. For any one Indian that is there, he must be supported by 10 Nigerians because we do not love our own country. You cannot go to their country and do this, but in Nigeria, anybody can come and cheat us.”

Last line

While government is trying to discourage importers from using the port as warehouse, it should encourage trade facilitation by providing conducive operating environment

