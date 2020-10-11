Importers fret over port charges

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) have condemned the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) forced on Nigerianbound cargoes by foreign Shipping Companies.

This came the group disclosed that some importers have abandoned their cargoes as they could not afford the charges and demurrage incurred. It said that the inability of importers to clear their consignment at the port had affected production and cost of doing business.

Worried by the situation, the Director- General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf said that this was not the best of time for businesses generally in the country.

Also, the President of MAN, Alhaji Mansur Ahmed said manufacturers would not accept the surcharge, saying it was coming at a time when manufacturers were working with less staff, less raw materials and lower profit. He noted that the surcharge would make the price of goods skyrocket, adding that the cost of transports would be unbearable.

Similarly, the representative of NACCIMA, Mrs. Margaret Orakwusi noted: “The surcharge will affect commerce in the country critically. Our members borrowed huge sums of money to import items and they are slammed this huge amount, then it would affect the banks too.”

The National President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, also said the duplication of charges such as terminal delivery charges/terminal handling charges, deposit repayment delays and process procedure are killing and against economic interest.

He said: “There is an urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene and address the cost of doing business by ensuring a total review of the procedure, process and cost in the ease of doing business.” In addition, the Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) and the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) also kicked against the charges.

While NAGAFF President, Mr. Increase Uche, described PSS as unacceptable as COVID- 19 does not give room for acceptability of such charges, SALS President, Mr. Jonathan Nicol, was of the view that arbitrary shipping charges in the form of PSS would put Nigerian shippers and importers out of business.

He said: “How do you expect somebody to bring in a set of cargoes with $20,000 and is being asked to come and clear them from the ports with $50,000? Is that a viable transaction? Can you now see why cargo owners leave their containers in the ports? This is the reason why there are so many overtime containers in the ports.”

