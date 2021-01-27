Importers fret over rule of origin at port

Stakeholders have said that poor implementation of the rule of origin and lack of safety measures may affect Nigeria becoming a dumping ground for foreign goods when the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is fully enforced, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Ahead of the implementation of African Continental Trade Area (AfCTA) agreement, importers and exporters have warned that unless safety measures are put in place to prevent foreign goods being repackaged as goods made in Africa, Nigeria would become a dumping ground for foreign goods made in Asian country.

The stakeholders said that they were yet to be convinced that Nigeria was prepared to take part in the continental trade. For instance, it was learnt that Nigeria could not boast of a particular product that can put it at an advantage in the trade.

Troubled by the country’s unpreparedness, the National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Chief Tony Nwabunike, said that despite the fact that Nigeria was blessed with some amount of natural resources like sesame, cashew nuts and other produce, stakeholders were scared about Nigeria becoming a dumping ground as it has no product like Egypt with a whole lot of products like furniture and kitchen utensils;

Morocco with enough capacity on sardines and tomatoes and South Africa with not less than 20 products to showcase.

He said: “I will not want to believe that Nigeria is prepared for it but let us assume that we are going to do magic because it is going to be an open thing. “Just a few days ago, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is still asking NAC for the procedures, their roles and the list of duty and charges.

“I have some group of people I have talked to in Ghana and some are in Angola and these are areas I want us to synergise together but the question is, is Nigeria ready for this trade?

So, why are we positioning ourselves for wonderful 2021 maritime year?” Infrastructure Also, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s Director of Economics and Statistics, Ambrose Oruche, explained that government must quickly address the issues of infrastructural deficit, the high cost of funds, interest rate, prioritising manufacturing goods, access to forex, regulatory challenges and easy access to imported raw materials.

Oruche stated: “AfCTA is supposed to be beneficial to us because we have more manufactured goods across the region that we can think of, but if we are not careful it might be harmful to us in the sense that we could experience trans-shipment and people packaging something that is made in China, labelling it made in Africa.

“If the rule of origin is implemented and safety measures are adopted to avoid dumping, Nigeria will be able to take advantage and benefit from it. “We have to look at our competitiveness and what makes us uncompetitive.”

Similarly, for liberalising trade to produce success, the President of the Association of Nigerian Traders, Mr Ken Ukaoha, explained that Nigeria must overcome the trade supply constraints, saying that the supply constraints include weak infrastructure, long time consumed procedures at customs borders.

Ukaoha had expressed doubt about AfCFTA, saying that the trade liberalisation could be a killer because a flood of imports, even from other African countries may dislodge the local industry, saying that unrestricted imports would not allow local producers to grow.

Also, the Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, identified five major challenges to be addressed to make Nigerian businesses ready and fully prepared for AfCFTA. He listed them as infrastructure, institutional, regulatory, foreign exchange and policy environments.

Yusuf said: “These challenges are issues about port operations, multiple taxation and power. When I said that we need to move quickly to address the bottlenecks in the economy, the port is one of them. Security is a major one. Transportation is a major one. Regulation is a major one. Policy is a major one. Foreign exchange environment is a major one. It is vicious circle.”

According to him, strong institutional reforms are needed mostly in the customs departments across Africa for the implementation of the Rule of Origin (RoO). Bothered by the importers’ fear, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has advised stakeholders to await the National Action Committee (NAC) on the list of duties and charges waived for liberalised goods under AfCTA.

Besides, it urged them to expect the list of the 90 per cent liberalised National Trade Offers (NTO), the list of 70 per cent non-liberalised exclusive goods at the regional level and the list of three per cent nonliberalised sensitive goods.

Further, NCS said that the wouldbe traders of the trade agreement should wait for the appointment of a competent authority responsible for issuing and authenticating certificates of origin and registering enterprises and products within the region. Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, said that NCS was ready to play its role as trade facilitators in this regard. Integration

However, he reminded the public that its functions were highly automated and primarily systems driven, hence the need to methodically harvest and integrate all data associated with AfCFTA into its system for easy deployment, access and use by the trading public.

Instead of proceeding in a chaotic manner, he advised the stakeholders to wait for the appointment of a competent authority responsible for issuing and authenticating certificates of origin and registering enterprises and products within the region.

Further, he explained that the service had recommended that each member country should have a representative in the continental chamber of commerce to ensure transparency within the body thereby generating confidence in the system. Attah said that this would be complementary to the activities of the various chambers of commerce of each country in the region.

Government should address the issue of infrastructure and put good policies in place to enable importers and exporters benefit from AfCFTA.

