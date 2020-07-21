Importers in dilemma over N39bn foreign maize

Importers may face difficulty in taking delivery of 500,000 metric tonnes of maize valued at N39billion ($86.5million) this year because of the new circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It was learnt that importers prefer to source the cereal from Russia, United States, Brazil and India for the production of beer, malt drinks, maize flakes, starch, syrup, dextrose and animal feeds. However, a global trade portal, Index Mundi, revealed that some importers in the country had ordered for half a million tonnes of the cereal for 2020.

The apex bank, had last week, asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into the country with immediate effect in order to stimulate the ailing economy and safeguard rural livelihoods lost as a result of the COVID-19.

Already, the CBN’s anchor borrower intervention had helped the country to produce 20million tonnes of corn in 2019 as against the 11million tonnes produced in 2018.

Also, records by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the country imported 400,000 metric tonnes of the cereal last year.

The port data explained that two vessels, which berthed at Lagos and Calabar ports in December, 2019 with 25,200 tonnes, were Eagle Star laden with13,200 tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of the Lagos Port, while MV Eternity C offloaded 12,000 tonnes at Calabar Port.

Also, no fewer than 38,000 tonnes of the cereal were offloaded at Lagos and Calabar ports between August and September, 2018.

At the ABTL, MV Eternity Sea offloaded 18,000 tonnes, while MV Zola discharged 20,000tonnes at the ENL Consortium terminal in the period.

The port data revealed that 195,443 metric tonnes of the cereal were conveyed to the country between January and October, 2017 through the Lagos, Rivers, Calabar and Tincan ports.

At the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port Complex, MV Eternity Sea offloaded 18,000 tonnes of the corn, while MV Zola discharged 20,000tonnes at ENL terminal.

In October, Kinatsi discharged 18,500 tonnes; Zola, 20,000 tonnes and Nasco Pearl, 18,000 tonnes at Lagos Port Complex, while 8,444 tonnes were offloaded from African Joseph R and 11,500 tonnes from Estia at Tincan Island Port.

Also, Nasco Pearl and Desert Victory discharged 22,000tonnes and 14,999 tonnes respectively at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt.

Last year, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MAAN) projected that maize production may further increase to 25 million metric tonnes by the end of the 2019.

The President of the association, Bello Abubakar, had earlier explained in Abuja that farmers cultivated more than 50,000 hectares, for maize under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Abubakar stressed that the association was working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to empower farmers.

To further encourage corn production in the country, CBN said last that it would capture 200,000 maize farmers across the country with a view to boosting maize production, adding that it has put the cereal on foreign exchange restriction list.

According to its Director of trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O.S. Nnaji, the central bank said authorised dealers had been directed to discontinue the processing of Forms M for the importation of maize/corn with immediate effect, noting that the importers would have to source for their own foreign exchange from the black market or bureau de change.

Further, CBN explained that authorised forex dealers were required to submit all registered Forms M for the importation of maize/corn before the closing of business on Wednesday this week for processing.

