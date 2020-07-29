News

Importers lose N360bn to corruption yearly

…seek rules to curb fraud

 

Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian is losing N360billion ($880 million) as revenue to private hands annually due to lack of will by government agencies to tackle delay in cargo clearing and congestion at the port.

 

According to a firm, Dynamar, slow nature of operations has led to perpetual congestion as container traffic dipped nearly 30per cent in five years. Worried by corrupt pracPresident of the Association of Licensed Customs Agent (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, said that only the right will and determination could stop the port and corruption from acting as Siamese twins.

 

Shittu stressed the need for a central ministerial intervention agency to harmonise decisions in the port, noting that the time wasted in the supply of cargo was the fertile ground that creates and facilitate corruption.

 

He said: “It is so unfortunate because there are so many determinants to corruption in the port, such as the shippers and their agents, terminal operators, security agencies, transport and haulage companies and government agencies.

 

“All these determinants have their various functions and powers, and as long as they have discretionary powers and no way of being challenged, it becomes a problem and leads to facilitating corruption in the port.”

Also, a former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, at a webinar organised by the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) with the support of Siemens AG and Convention on Business Integrity (CBI), said that government should to automate the system and a single window that will ensure checks on what everybody is doing.

 

According to him, the port system is so structured that one could not do anything without paying his way out, adding that the various reforms put in place had not gotten the required impact. He said: “We need to get out of this manual inspection, have timelines, an ombudsman system, and ground rules that are clear to eliminate corruption in the port.”

Also, the Director-General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, was of the opinion that the service system and systemic issues had made it difficult to tame corruption in the ports. According to him, there is a problem of impunity and there are no structured, reliable and dependable processes of redress.

 

Yusuf revealed that it had been a very frustrating experience by the chamber of commerce in trying to intervene in some matters, adding that the chamber had approached the authorities most times without making headway.

 

He said that the trade facilitation with a form of measurement should be the Key Performance Index (KPI) for all involved in cargo clearing, rather than revenue.

