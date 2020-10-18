Business

Importers open office in Nnewi

Echezona Okafor Nnewi Importers in Nnewi, Anambra State, under the aegis of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (AMIA) Nnewi, recently, inaugurated their headquarters in the industrial town. The event attracted importers, manufacturers and corporate institutions.

 

Speaking at the event, president of the association, Mr. Augustine Jideofor Emmanuel, commended the association for being able to achieve the feat of completing the office, which he said, would be a rallying point for all automobile manufacturers and importers in Nnewi and its environs.

 

“I would like to thank the executive and members of the association for their giant stride in making the dream of our new office a reality through your support and contributions. Our mission in building and commissioning this headquarters is to make the association more relevant to the needs of importers in Nnewi.”

 

He thanked the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and the First Bank Plc for partnering automobile importers and manufacturers in the area in resolving various bottlenecks and problems associated with shipping, manufacturing and, or importation of their products. Speaking earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Melie Onyejepu, represented by his special assistant, Dr. Ezeakukwu Emmanuel, commended the association for its vision in inaugurating the corporate office. He also commended the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, for ensuring that the Onitsha Inland Port became operational; saying it would ease the protocols and redtapism associated with shipping and importation in Nigeria.

 

Member of the House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, said inauguration of the new office complex would make the association more service oriented. Some of the notable importers in Nnewi who graced the occasion include: Augustine Jideofor (Iran Alfa & Yasa products); Stephen Uzomefuna (SSC products); Ikenna Nweke (Jolly Jolly products); Bertrand Onwunzo (IBK products); Emeka Okonkwo (OKMEK products); Ekene Ebubedike (Ebuchris); Chikezie Martins (Mega Power); Denis Orfordeme (OTC); Vero Nweke (Silva Power); Anselm Okechukwu (Muteki); among other importers. Also in attendance were representatives of the First Bank Plc and the Nigerian Shippers Council, among others.

