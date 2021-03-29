Importers pay N251bn demurrage on raw materials, others

FAILURE

Lack of compliance and enforcement have affected port operations negatively

Manufacturers and other importers are feeling the brunt of supply chain disruptions at the nation’s seaports as they lost N251 billion on cargoes trapped at the port since 2020 due to demurrage and other charges.

It was gathered that some of the containers trapped at the port were laden with raw materials needed for industrial production.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has been complaining that delays in clearance of manufacturing inputs and machinery had increased the cost of production, while some factories have been idle since last year.

Findings revealed that importers pay N25,000 demurrage per container daily and another N16,000 as storage fee to terminal operators, excluding 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), apart from other shipping charges and extortion

The association explained that the port challenges were has severe effects on clearing of goods due to high demurrage. It was learnt that it costs over $300 million to bring about 50,000 containers currently rotting at Lagos and Tincan Island Port over poor procedures in cargo examination as shipping lines charge between $5,000 and $6,000 to ferry a container to the country instead of $1,000 to freight a 20-foot container to the country in the past.

According to MAN’s President, Mansur Ahmed, goods meant for production cannot be cleared promptly because of poor infrastructure, saying that persistent gridlock in Lagos has remained a huge challenge to trade facilitation in the country.

Ahmed noted that the port challenges had made debt servicing loans to go up, leading to huge revenue losses, rising cost of production, demurrage and high cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, a report by Integrity Organisation Limited, and Convention on Business integrity (CBi), has revealed that poor infrastructures and inefficiency caused delay in port processes and create administrative and clearing bottlenecks, which make the ports/terminals prohibitive to legitimate businesses.

It noted that corruption and exercise of discretionary powers by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and port officials has had huge implications for ease of doing business in Nigerian seaports and terminals. Integrity Organisation Limited is an anti-corruption research, advocacy and consulting organisation concerned with issues of accountability and transparency in public and business life.

The report revealed that negative operational elements had pushed many importers to patronise other neighbouring ports, thereby leading to loss of foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria. According to the report, port officials have influence on ports operations by law and function in the bureaucracy, which they can manipulate as either enablers or disablers, depending on interests per time.

For Customs officials, it noted that the service had full information on shipments, shippers and had the powers of assessments and valuation, which could make them to manipulate ports processes.

The report said: “Where authorities put relevant policies in place, compliance and enforcement is poor.

Port officials appear too strategically and creatively powerful that they manipulate the system and port operations with unwavering exercise of discretions against the rules even when this makes doing business at the ports difficult

“Even though not as statutorily discretionary as customs officers, port officials like port gate officials, stevedores, document clerks, and scanner agents also have influence on the demand side and can manipulate the system in manners that trade-off efficiency.

Ports and terminal officials enjoy exercise of wide discretionary powers even when these are in conflict with the legal procedures and processes.

These discretionary powers are sometimes indiscriminate, bridge port processes, lead to bottlenecks and create fertile ground for corruption and graft and the procedures become convoluted.”

Like this: Like Loading...