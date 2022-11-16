Importers snub cargoes over sudden tariff hike

Following the adjustment of the official exchange rate for calculating import duties and levies from N409/$ to N422.3/$ by the Federal Government, some importers have abandoned their consignments over increase in tariffs payable at port, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

In 2019, when the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased exchange rate on import duties and levies from N345 to a dollar to N361 and subsequently to N381 per dollar, manufacturers and importers said that the various high tariffs at the seaports had grounded their companies and businesses in Nigeria. The exchange rate was further increased from N381 to N404.97 per dollar last year.

Importers

Affected by high tariffs in the past are companies under the umbrellas of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) and Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) and individuals.. Worried by the trend, the stakeholders said that the recent increase in dollar exchange rate for the clearing of imported cargoes two months ago from N409/$ to N422.3/$ had led to a 3.25 per cent increase in tariff payable by importers.

NCS complaints

Also, the Customs Area Controller in charge of Apapa Command of NCS, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, confirmed in Lagos that the exchange rate was had been affecting cargo clearance and delivery at port.

Challenges

For instance, he said that due to the sudden increment, importers even found it difficult to obtain loans from banks to clear their imported cargo, noting that they were equally unable to effect the increased cost of clearance on the goods at the market. Yusuf further stressed that the rate at which cargo was being cleared from the port was slower now, compared to the previous ember months that had been witnessed. He added: “The exchange rate would increase my revenue because every drop of N1 to what we have before is an increment. However, the reverse is now on the cargo throughput. “The cargo is there, when you look at the port, there is so much cargo, but the issue is that importers find it difficult to clear their cargo because of lack of money, they are finding it difficult to obtain loan to clear these cargoes, they are finding it difficult to get response from the market forces, the consumers; so that they can transfer the increment in Naira exchange on the product. “Some of the importers find it difficult because part of the cargo is already in the market, they have to sell before using the money to come and clear the present cargo. So you find out that the port is there, it’s ember month, the volume of trade is there, but the purchasing power is depleted.The rate at which we are clearing the cargo is slower than the normal ember month we use to have.”

Reaction

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, who spoke with New Telegraph on the new rate, said that this was not the right time for government to introduce any rate for importers. He explained that some importers, especially the manufacturers, would have to pay more for the goods which were not cleared before the introduction of the new rate, stressing that the development would lead to inflation and weaken the purchasing power of the consumers. He said: “If at N409 per dollar, it was difficult for importers to clear their cargoes, I am worry with the 422.3 per dollar. Definitely, the cost of doing business will go up and consumer will bear the cost in the market.” Ogamode noted that many imported goods would be further abandoned at the port and lead to congestion. The managing director noted that Customs had no control on the new rate, saying that NSC responsibility was to facilitate trade, gener-ate revenue and implement government policies at the seaports and borders. He lamented that some importers, who borrowed money from banks to import raw material, would be affected adversely, saying that while they would be paying back the loans, they would also be operating at a loss because of the N23.97 increase. Reacting, Vice President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto, said in Lagos that the tariffs at the seaports were ridiculous and very high. He noted that the charges and tariffs were killing the industry. Farinto explained while Nigerian charges were going up, the neighbouring countries were busy reducing their charges, leading to loss of cargoes to those ports.

Other charges

According to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), shipping lines operating in Nigeria are forcing shippers to pay N4,500 as against N1, 512 collected by Ghana, second period, N7,500 as against N1,890 and third period, N12,500 as against N1,890 in Ghana. For instance, tariff on automobiles has been increased from 20per cent to 70per cent, sugar cane and salt, which used to be 10per cent, attract 70per cent, tyre from 10 per cent to 40 per cent Alcoholic spirit, beverages and tobacco tariff jumped from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, cotton and fabrics materials, 35per cent moved to 45per cent, imported rice from 10per cent to 60per cent, packaged cement from 10per cent to 50per cent.

Last line

Incessant the increment in import duties and levies would continue to lead to high inflation, which will ultimately affect the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

