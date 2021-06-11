Importers urge FG to reverse new exchange rate on imports

As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commenced the implementation of the new exchange rate introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for imported goods, importers and customs agents have urged the Federal Government to reverse its decision and maintain the old rate. According to them, it would lead to a high price of consumer goods in the market and have a negative impact on the fragile economy.

The exchange rate was increased by the CBN from N310 to N404.97 on Tuesday, but importers explained that it would add to the cost of doing business at the seaports. The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, who spoke with New Telegraph, said that NCS was now using the new rate to clear cargoes, noting that this was not the right time for the government to introduce any rate for importers. He explained that some importers, especially the manufacturers, would have to pay more for the goods not cleared before the introduction of the new rate.

