Imports: FG grants N779.7bn duty waivers in 1 year

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE
  • ‘Process abused by top officials’

 

Following plans to encourage more investments in the country, the Federal Government granted import duty waivers totalling N779.7billion in 2020.

 

The waiver, implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service, was 83.4 per cent higher than the N213.1billion granted in 2019.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Customs revenue collection peaked at N931.6billion when the waivers were granted in 2020.

 

Within two years, a total sum of N992.9billion was granted as waivers as revealed by data from the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

 

It was gathered that although import duty waivers, exemptions and concessions are used by government in other countries to protect local businesses and jobs, the privilege has, however, been abused in Nigeria, leading to a major drain on the economy.

 

A breakdown of the waivers granted in 2019 indicated that exemptions on import charges stood at N127.7billion; surcharge, which consists of seven per cent import duty, N8.6billion; common external tariff levy, N4.6billion; Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS), N2.6billion; while exemptions under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) stood at N4.8billion.

 

Other exemptions recorded within the year include iron levy, N393.2million; National Automotive Council Levy (NACL), N233.6million and import Value Added Tax which stood at N64.4billion.

 

In 2020, reliefs granted was estimated at N780billion, comprising N600billion from waivers of import duties and N180billion from VAT on Import duties.

 

According to the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper report, “two thirds of total relief is granted on an import duty exemption certificate, an additional 26 per cent is on fuels, lubricants and similar products as approved by the minister.

 

“The relief of the CET levy accounts for about 42 per cent while 15 per cent is attributable to the VAT.

 

“In 2020, waivers on import duty rose to N305.6billion; surcharge was N21.3billion; CET levy stood at N223billion; CISS, N28.9billion; ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, N19.3billion; Iron levy, 113.8million while relief on NAC Levy jumped to N1.1billion.

 

“Last year, gas oil imported into the country was granted the most waivers, accounting for 26.2 per cent of total reliefs, followed by other generators (such as dynamos, alternators), stranded wire, cable, plaited bands and the like, of copper, not electrically insulated and ordinary motor spirit, ordinary.

 

“In terms of country of supply, five countries accounted for about 86 per cent of total customs relief with China responsible for nearly two thirds of total relief granted. Netherlands, Togo, Benin and India are the other top sources of supplies benefiting from the reliefs.”

 

The report further added that nearly 40 per cent of the total tax relief on imported goods was the relief granted on import duties, adding that the Common External Tariff Levy accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the tax relief, noting that 23 per cent of the tax relief is granted on VAT.

