Improve Nigeria’s image in FIFA, Buhari tells Pinnick

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to use his position on board of the FIFA Council to improve the image of the country in sports. Buhari said this yesterday while in an audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Pinnick in the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, once again, congratulated the NFF boss on his election victory into the strategic body that sets the vision for global football, assuring him of Nigeria’s support in his new position.

He expressed optimism that Pinnick’s membership of the FIFA Council ‘‘will provide benefits that will lead to the advancement of football in Africa and Nigeria.’’ ‘‘The position on the Council of the world’s football governing body, FIFA, comes at a time when Nigeria is determined to turn the fortunes of her sports development around through better infrastructure, more in-vestment both public and private government incentives. ‘”Without prejudice to the continental nature of your assignment at the Council, I urge you to use your position to ensure Nigeria’s sporting image receives a boost.

‘I know this position will assist Nigeria get technical and financial support from FIFA; and your position should create a platform for other Nigerians to enter into the FIFA family and other international Sports Federations,’’ he said. Emphasising his belief in the potential of sports to promote peace, unity, enhance good health and stimulate the economy, Buhari said ‘‘one of the greatest sports is football and Nigeria is a great football nation.

I am myself a keen follower of football.’’ He therefore urged the NFF to work with the Sport ministry and football stakeholders to provide Nigeria with a 10-year Football Master Plan that will ensure youth football development, in line with FIFA’s commitment. In his remarks, Dare thanked the President for his support for sports development in the country, and for approving the reclassification of sports as business, instead of mere recreation. He promised that a new draft policy on the sports industry was almost ready, as well as a 10-year master plan for football at all levels. The new FIFA Council member, Pinnick, equally lauded President Buhari for his support for football, saying: ‘‘Without you, I couldn’t have won election into FIFA Council. Your name is highly respected across the continent.’’

Like this: Like Loading...