‘Improved broadband penetration brightens e-payment channels’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The authorities’ continued efforts to deepen broadband penetration as well as the acceleration in ecommerce adoption, are brightening prospects for electronic payment (epayment) channels in the country, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

Commenting on the latest data published by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS), which shows that the value of e-payment transactions increased by about 13 per cent m/m and 50 per cent y/y to about N33.2 trillion in August 2022, the analysts, in a report, released yesterday, stated: “The stellar growth registered by electronic payments can be linked to the growing penetration of mobile telephony across the country, particularly the rapid growth of 4G broadband networks.” Specifically, the analysts noted: “The total value of electronic transactions recorded under the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) increased by 13 per cent m/m and 50 per cent y/y to N33.2 trillion in August ‘22. “On a cumulative basis, the value of transactions processed through NIP between January and August increased by 42 per cent y/y to N238.7 trillion.

The mobile USSD channel allows all Nigerian banks access to the NIP payment platform.” They further stated: “Transactions processed through the mobile (inter- scheme) channel increased 156 per cent y/y to N1.8 trillion in August, thereby taking the ytd value to N11.1 trillion or a growth of 158 per cent y/y. “Transactions made via point-of-sale (PoS) channels increased by 41 per cent y/y to N711 billion in August. On a cumulative basis for the eight months to August, the value of transactions processed through PoS channels increased by 31 per cent y/y to N5.3 trillion. “The E-bills pay platform, which makes it easier to pay bills, saw growth of 36 per cent y/y N263 billion in August, and almost N2.0 trillion (+33 per cent y/y) over the January to August ’22 period.”

 

