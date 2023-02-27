Improved livelihood of Niger people’ll be my priority as governor –Bago

Hon. Umar Bago is a threeterm member of the House of Representatives and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, he speaks on his chances in the gubernatorial election and his vision for the people of the state

Why are you contesting for the governorship position of Niger State?

I am contesting for the governorship position of my State for three major reasons. First is that Niger State is the only state I have, therefore I have to bring my competence and expertise to bear to ensure a greater Niger.

I have seen where we are today and I think it is time to forget about where I have found myself today and come out to serve my people. I am also contesting because it is a call from the people and because I am positive about my dreams for a new Niger State, which I am sure of achieving in order to change the fortune of the state. I also know that I am competent, energetic, open to citizens based contributions and will bring a radical departure from the past.

What will you do differently if you are elected as governor?

I will do everything differently; I don’t just want to only be a governor, I want to be the president of this country someday, so I will not jeopardize the opportunity given to me when I become governor. There are some anomalies I have noticed that need to be changed. For example, qualified women will be given 50 per cent of positions in my government.

They will be encouraged because there are very competent women out there. Niger State has the highest Shea production in the world, I will employ about 400,000 women to pick the Shea nuts for production and that alone will give jobs to that large number of women. We will instill discipline in our youths and even adults; people must be seen to be doing the right things first before we can get to where we want to.

We will have courts to try people immediately; you can’t kill somebody and stay 24 hours without being tried, not in the New Niger. Imagine a state like Niger; there is a highway that people block every Thursday, obstructing vehicular traffic in the name of a market, we will not accept that. We have enough land to farm and get our youths busy to end youth restiveness and also dislodge the bandits. When there are no forests to hide in, they move somewhere else.

In the next eight years by God’s grace, my footprints will speak for me. I plan to leave Niger better than I met it. I am not a representative of any class of people but a representative of the downtrodden. We want to change Niger State not for us but for our children.

We need to give back what we have taken from the society. When I was growing up, everything was practically free, we had a beautiful humble beginning but we lost it and that is what we will be doing. I will also select competent people, who have love for the state and the passion to see the difference, and there will be religious and gender balance in my administration.

Given the picture you painted, where did the state lose it?

We were busy praying without actions. We stopped instilling discipline in our children. Everyone started to mind their business and build high fences not caring who their next-door neighbour is, or what he does for a living.

Also, we stopped cautioning other people’s children when they did wrong and we fought anyone who cautioned our children.

We missed a whole lot and that is our value system. We missed it when we hailed people whose sources of livelihood cannot be traced. We lost it when we traded our consciences for peanuts. We also lost it when we stopped rewarding honesty and competence and rather reward sycophancy and mediocrity.

Can you give us highlights of what you intend to do as governor?

Basically, I will be looking at bringing improved livelihood for the people. In the health sector, we will ensure access to quality health care for the people and establish neighbourhood clinics and dispensaries to strengthen our primary healthcare system. We will also provide metro ambulances, paramedic services in the three senatorial zones and increase our annual health budget. We will carry out recruitment of health workers and also put in place incentives that will help retain them.

We will also improve on hospital referral system. Some of our interventions will also include subsidising medical care for pregnant women, children, and the elderly. We will go into partnership with development partners to strengthen the healthcare system. We intend to ensure that we do more of preventive than curative as that will be cheaper, especially targeting our newborns. We will improve on the infrastructure and manpower too.

Our hospitals have to be where we come for treatment not disease distribution centres. Our medical practitioners will also be held accountable for any form of negligence that occurs under their watch. In the area of education, we will carry out renovations, there will be students educational exchange programmes, we will provide scholarships and grants, and there must be compulsory and free basic education and capacity building for teachers.

We will make Niger State an educational hub to drive the economy of the state. We have a lot of institutions owned by the government and we plan to work with the private sector to deepen the manpower needs of the state.

We want the private sector to come in and establish schools and we will provide the enabling environment they require to thrive. We will not only ensure infrastructural development but human capital development as education goes beyond buildings. It has to do with human capital development to end the cycle of churning out unqualified and half-baked graduates.

These days, some people graduate and cannot write a letter and then you begin to wonder what quality of teachers tutored them.

We will ensure that these teachers are trained and retrained to meet up with the standards that we want and we will ensure that there are incentives and their benefits paid.

We shall harness the vast opportunities we have in the area of agriculture to ensure that residents of Niger State have access to adequate, safe and nutritious food that is required to meet their dietary needs for healthy living. We also intend to enhance the capacity of farmers across the agric value chain, establish a storage food reserve, upscale irrigation and dry season farming and improve access to fertilisers for our farmers.

We are looking at having agric hubs in the three senatorial zones for the particular crops that the zone grows largely. If they are good with grains, tubers or legumes, we will increase the yield, and help them with processing and export. We will invest in agronomy, repairs of tractors and we will assist them to get off-takers for their products.

At the moment, it is unfortunate that Niger which is the largest rice-producing state in Nigeria doesn’t have a mill. There is one in Katsina and one was just commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, yet, these states do not produce rice.

So, in the next two years, I assure you that all these will change because we have the raw material and the land for the mills to come here to process. In a nutshell, we want to bring new change to Niger State. We want to rebrand the state, so that we can be part of the new economy in Nigeria.

As you are aware, Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria in terms of land mass. We have 76,000 square kilometres of arable land. We have four hydro power stations in the state, yet we don’t have irrigation dams. So, we only wait for the raining season. We want to be the agric giant in this country and an industrial giant for that matter.

In the area of security, we are already talking to and want to collaborate with the traditional institutions to curb insecurity. We have travelled around Niger State for the campaign, and we’ve seen how people live and how our bushes are and how our local governments are and have concluded that there is need for the government at the centre of the state to connect with traditional institutions to curb insecurity.

We will also collaborate with the security agencies, create community-led crime prevention, use of technology and intelligence surveillance systems and also establish security bases in strategic locations across the state. We will depend on home-grown solutions, whereby intelligence gathering will be a priority. We will also set up a call centre to take security reports, and by the grace of God, insecurity will be a thing of the past.

What other areas will your administration focus on?

On empowerment, we will strengthen our technical schools. We will ensure that

they are no longer ad-hoc, we will ensure that they are sustained, and this time, not focusing skills that have been over-flogged but skills that will place them on a high pedestal. They will acquire skills that will be driving the best construction industry workmen. The market is wide but no manpower. It is no longer time for sewing, barbing and so on. We will train them in construction with development partners and we can export them outside the state and Nigeria just like we see highly skilled construction workers like tillers, masons and even carpenters coming in from Togo to work in Nigeria. As for water, yes we are aware that the situation isn’t palatable, so we are coming with immediate intervention in that sector to ensure that the people have portable drinking water. We will improve access to sufficient drinking water. We will carry out reticulation of existing water channels, and resuscitation of water works and dams in all the LGAs. We will also carry out digitalization of metres and ensure there are no wastages in some areas. The reticulation system needs to be worked on. We will carry out a needs assessment to ascertain the exact problems. We need to know if it is the quantity of the water that is the problem, if it is the reservoirs, the high lift and low lift pumps, or if it’s some houses that need to be removed to allow the flow of water. On electricity, we have met with a team on power to see how we can change the light situation in the state. We don’t consume much as a state because we don’t have industries. We have been told what the problems are and the solution but we can’t say that until we get into the office but be assured that we will change the light situation immediately after we come in. On human capital development, the capacity of our people is fundamental to our development as such, we will invest significantly in enhancing the capacity of our people with special attention on women across different spheres. We will have entrepreneurship and skills trainings, exchange programmes and social investment programmes. We will be taking gender equity seriously, women empowerment will be a priority. We will give above the 35 percent affirmative action opportunity to our women. They will be included in policy making and we will have gender sensitive taxation. Finally, we want to make Minna as cosmopolitan as possible, we want businesses to open up and expand but in whatever policies we are coming up with, they must have a human face. We will not allow the masses to suffer. How do you intend to stop the existing security challenges in the state, ranging from youth restiveness to banditry? The truth is that we will be radical from the beginning and once we set examples with some people, you will begin to see people adjust naturally. We will deal decisively with informants who give the bandits information. We will also use our arable land for farming and manufacturing which will automatically not give them a place to hide and camp around our state. We will engage the Fulani people to serve as forest guards to curb insecurity. We will ensure that security men are rewarded and their allowances for working in our volatile areas are paid promptly. We will work with traditional institutions to ascertain who indigenes, settlers, and passersby are, so that we can pinpoint those who are doing these. We will build housing estates and dislodge those areas where youth restiveness and clashes occur. We will see how they will be covering to have those fights. We will empower the youth and get them off the streets.

What gives you the confidence that you will win the election? I will win because I have the capacity to do it and the masses are behind me. If you remember, about 16 years ago, I was the only one who won an election in Niger State on the platform of a party other than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and I even won at the then governor’s polling unit. If I did it before, I will do it again. There is no support greater than the support of the electorate and that is where I am. They voted for me during the primary election and the type of love and reception I have received during my campaigns is massive. What is your view on the Naira redesign and the fuel crisis? The problem is generic as far as I am concerned. People who advised on the redesign of the naira and the implementation of the policy were considerate on the plight of the people. Politicians, who have money are not raising funds, so they don’t care whether you redesign the Naira or not. On fuel scarcity, it is purely sabotage and there is need for the government of the day to make sure that it puts agencies in charge of the industry to work, so that there will be availability of fuel. But I believe this would be short-lived because you know the triumph of evil is short-lived anytime. There have been complaints about your Muslim-Muslim ticket, with some Christians of the opinion that they may not be carried along or properly represented in your administration. What is your take on that? One thing I will definitely do when I become governor is that I will ensure fairness and equity to all irrespective of their religious, ethnic, or party affiliations. I have established a wonderful relationship with Christians from diverse ethnic and regional backgrounds, so I know when to draw the line between leadership and religion. Insecurity, poverty and cost of food items in the market doesn’t know religion or ethnicity, so why should we be hammering on religion to cause disaffection among ourselves? I attended a missionary school while growing up in Jos, so part of my growth was shaped by Christians. I read the Bible, I still sing some hymns, I play the piano and I have very close friends who are Christians, so I can categorically say that I am more Christian than some Christians. I also want to sincerely urge them to get involved in politics and build their political base. The truth is that Christians do not really want to get involved in politics, that’s why most times things like this happen. Nobody goes into politics to lose; people want to have running mates who will get the support that can propel them to victory. Some Christians are not even members of any political party and there is no way Manna can fall from heaven in the political scene. It even hurts me to hear Christians agitate for deputy governorship or Vice president; what happens to being the number one person in the state or country. Why the relegation to second-class citizens? I can tell you categorically that out of all the political parties, only one is fielding a Christian for the governorship in Niger State. For my party, the primary was keenly contested and I can tell you that out of about 11 candidates, not one was a Christian. I have advised some of my friends who are Christians but majority are not interested because they feel it is a dirty game and might lead them to sin and then make them candidates for hell which is not true. The more they continue to remain docile in politics the more they will not have representation and after every four years, there will be this same argument. Any Christian, who wants to contest election should come to me and I will support him. So, I call on Christians in Niger to come out and join this vision of a new Niger and they will see the difference. I assure Christians and everyone in the state that I will operate without bias to any religion, tribe, or group. I will not allow my religious beliefs to becloud my sense of judgement. I have been the member representing Chanchaga at the House of Representatives and Christians in my constituency know how we relate. So, is it now that I will change because I have a Muslim deputy? There is an allegation that you are the one sponsoring youth unrest within Minna; how would you respond to that knowing that it might be a threat to your ambition? I had made up my mind not to respond to this issue again because I have done so in several fora because the accusation holds no water and those peddling it know it doesn’t but for the purpose of this interview and for the last time, I will categorically say they have nothing to use as a weapon against me as to why I shouldn’t be the next governor than to instill fear in the people by telling them that I am the sponsor of some youths causing unrest within Minna metropolis. They have forgotten that banditry has taken over about nine local government areas in the state, why are they not saying I am the one sponsoring them or the members of the House of Representatives of those local government areas? This is politics and I understand the game they are trying to play. I was a banker for several years before I joined politics. This is my third term in the lower chamber of the National Assembly and by the grace of God, today I am the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state. If I was as terrible as they are portraying me, do you think the people will confidently continue to give me their mandate? I am not a thug; I have never been a thug and will never be one. Isn’t it funny how one is said to go from a banker to a politician and then a thug? I am a member representing these people at the House of Representatives; how will I feel happy that my town is on fire always. If I think I am protected with security, don’t I have family and friends who will be at risk?

Let them come out with concrete proof that these boys are my boys and I use them to cause unrest within Minna town. I would have preferred issue-based politics not just peddling of unfounded rumours. I don’t want to talk about this issue again please. This accusation is mere politics and incapable of spoiling my chances. Some people expect that one would have contributed to the development of his society before seeking for the governorship position; how have you contributed to the development of the society? I have done so much, especially for my constituent. But, I will quickly just give you a rundown. I have constructed at least a block of classroom each in 12 UBE Primary schools in Limawa A ward, Limawa B, Tudun Wada South, Tudun Wada North, Minna South and Nassarawa C. I have constructed ICT centres to aid teaching in eight secondary schools. I donated N17 million to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, to help provide learning facilities. We also carried out the renovation and equipping of an ICT centre with equipment and furniture at the Justice Fati Lami Abubakar Institute and attracted the attention of TETFUND for the construction of an auditorium for the College of Education, Minna. I have constructed, renovated and equipped over six primary health care centres in Albishiri, Sauka Kahuta and Sabon Gari, and we consistently distribute drugs and hospital equipment to the 11 wards in Chanchaga Local Government Area. I have also distributed over 10, 000 antenatal care bags also known as ‘mama Kits’ and a token of N3,000 each to pregnant women in the last eight years. This is to encourage them to attend antenatal clinics and deliver in the hospitals. As you know, the majority of them refuse to go to the hospitals for delivery because of the requirements of the hospitals so we do that to reduce the number of maternal and neonatal deaths recorded in my constituency. As for empowerment, I can categorically say that put together, we have empowered over 30,000 people. We have trained over 200 youths in collaboration with the National Directorate for Employment (NDE). We bought them equipment and gave them N50,000 each as a start-up. We have given out 5,000 motorcycles and 100 tricycles for commercial purposes to the youth in my constituency. The people living with disability aren’t left out as we have given them 100 wheelchairs and 100 wheel bicycles to them while we also empowered 100 of them with N50,000 each to start a business. We provided funds for 100 widows to start-up businesses, trained 150 youths on Rail Transport Policy Development andgavethemN30,000. Wehavedonated ambulances and distributed 11 trailers of rice and other food items during the Covid-19 pandemic. We pay rent, school fees and so many other things for my constituents. I don’t have everything I have done in my head but I can assure you that they are documented and with my documentation unit. In essence, you are confident that you will win the governorship election come March 11… Yes, I will with no iota of doubt.

