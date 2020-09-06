Improved power supply: EEDC customers laud improved supply

Electricity customers of Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) have expressed satisfaction over improved power supply. The customers, who cut across artisans, traders, housewives, industrialists in Enugu, Nsukka, Awka, Onitsha, Aba, commended EEDC for the level of improvement recorded within the last six weeks, acknowledging that it has drastically improved their businesses and quality of life.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a press statement issued recently attributed the improvement to concerted efforts and huge investments made by the company in maintaining, upgrading and strengthening its network, a project that has been on since over one year.

“We are excited that our customers are already experiencing the effect of these efforts and hope they will reciprocate by promptly paying their energy bills,” he said.

According to Ezeh, there is no way EEDC would be able to sustain this level of improvement if customers do not pay for the services.

The company also urged her customers to desist from illegal activities that negatively impact on its operations, such as meter bypass, energy theft, unauthorised access to the network, vandalism, etc

Like this: Like Loading...