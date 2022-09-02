Improved security’ll guarantee credible polls, Northern group tell Buhari

Metro & Crime

As the 2023 general elections approach, some concerned Northern elders have argued that credible, free and fair elections are largely dependent on a safe and secure atmosphere devoid of threats to lives and property.

They maintained that anything to the contrary will be counter-productive to the advancement of the country.

This was as the elders further claimed that once the integrity of an election affected, there is the likelihood that the outcome may be compromised, hence the urgent need to assure the public of their absolute safety before, during and after the general elections.

Considering the state of insecurity in parts of the country, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, the concerned Northern elders have, therefore, reiterated their earlier call for the rejigging of the nation’s security architecture.

Operating under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPP), the elders noted in a statement, Friday, that: “Insecurity in Nigeria has become a source of concern both to Nigerians and the international community.

“We in this group insist that President Muhammadu Buhari is a good man that means very well for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are therefore appealing to the President to as a matter of urgency; begin the restructuring of the country’s security architecture.”

 

