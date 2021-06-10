Metro & Crime

Improvement coming for police soon –IG

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Emmanuel Uti

Inspector-General of Nigeria Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday said that policemen would improve on the acceptable norm of discharging their duties and responsibilities. Baba, who visited the Lagos Police Command, said the Nigerian Police Force would also improve on the issue of crowd control, riot, and also the use of firearms.

The IG also paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He said: “My visit to the command is in continuation of my tour of the state commands. I have earlier gone to Enugu and Rivers and today I am in Lagos. At the same time I want to address officers and men of the command with my vision and mission on how the police force will be run by the present police management under my leadership. “It is my belief that I need to talk to you all, police officers, that we have a duty to perform and this is the duty of crime prevention and control and maintenance of law and order. While we do that as professionals, there are things we need to take into consideration in discharging such duties. We need to remind ourselves of the enormous task of policing under a democratic dispensation.

“It is a known fact that we have not got all that we need to discharge our duties and responsibilities – personnel, equipment and other things. Be that as it may, with the limited resources we have and personnel, we are going to do our job with more dedication and professionalism. I want to congratulate us that more than ever before, the government and people of Nigeria have taken cognizance of our duties and responsibilities and we have the support of every Nigerian that is quite necessary to maintain law and order in society. “I want to state that there are a lot of measures the government has put in place, in terms of personnel increase, logistics and welfare.

For the avoidance of doubt with personnel, recruitment into the force at all cadres will begin very soon, as for equipment and working tools, we just started taking delivery of riot equipment, vehicles and other fundamental tools from the Police Trust Fund (PTF). PTF does not have all the money to get the needed equipment at the same time, but they are coming up; there is going to be training and retraining, intervention in logistics and welfare. Our funding and budgetary allocation has been seriously looked into and I think we have more than we have ever gotten in budgetary allocation this year.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, told the IG that the Command had been calm and relatively peaceful as crimes and criminality had been suppressed. Odumosu, however, sought the support of the Police boss for the command in the areas of provision of smoke canisters, smoke guns, body armours, tracking devices, indoor ranges, personal defense kits like pepper sprays, tasers, stun guns among other things.

