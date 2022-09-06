Improving education, security, through bilateral relations

The bilateral relations between Nigeria and Korea has resulted in increasing volume of trade and prospects to advance the security, education and technology sectors, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Education reform

Everyday in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of Nigeria, the activities of terrorists and armed bandits are becoming a source of concern to many Nigerians.

These group of non state actors are being emboldened by the seeming lethargy of the government to combat the menace, leaving behind chaos, pain and tears.

Sadly, there are numerous other challenges affecting the daily affairs of the people directly or indirectly such as the crisis in the education sector, poor healthcare and the technological delivery and a host of others. However, the recent visit of Lyeo Woon-Ki, President of Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF), holds a lot of promises for Ni- geria.

Korea’s commitment

During the visit to Nigeria, President of Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF) Lyeo Woon-Ki, noted that Korea was committed to expanding it’s bilateral relations with Nigeria to positively promote the country and Africa in several ways including the supply of military hardwares.

On a mission to explore more areas of collaborations between Korea and Nigeria, Woon-Ki had visited the Nigeria Association of chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ministry of Trade and Investment, Ministry of Defence and a host of other critical offices.

The KAF President who couldn’t resist commending Nigeria for being highly hospitable and friendly to live in, contrary to views by some people in his country and parts of the world, is already looking forward to a deepened relationship between both countries.

First visit “

This is my first visit to Nigeria since I was appointed last year. My Foundation was established June 2019. Its function is specifically to promote our relationship with Africa… Korea passed a law to establish it in 2018. We don’t have the Foundation for other regions except Africa.

More events

“We need to promote more things about Africa in our events. We have event in May 28 when we promote Africa day… there are other events such some film Festival, talk shows, cultural display, where we invite our colleagues from Africa. “Not only for cultural and exhibition, we have economic and business exhibitions every two years, Korea-Africa forum every four years.

We host dialogue on Africa where we discuss all issues related to Africa. “We have Korea international trade association and other government bodies to boost bilateral trade. They are all working with us in anything related to Africa. I have had a meeting with NACCIMA to explore more Business partnership. I hope our Business relations grow more than this.”

Cultural ties

On educational and technological areas, he said, “We are very much focused on young generations. We recruit young Africans who are starting and work together to promote Africa in korea through workshops.

“Nigeria is our largest partners in the entire Africa and greatest economy. We from time to time decide topics for discussion such as on energy and climate change in Africa. Speaking to INSIDE Abuja on Korea’s plans for the buisness environment, he said: “On start up business, we also content idea on programme. It’s basically for Korean students and African students who are interested. We only select from huge applicants.

Stability needed

“We provide them with some funds until they stabilise. We also work together with local government in Korea and we try to establish relationship with Nigeria local government. In September this year, there will be Business forum in Korea and Nigerians will be part of it.”

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae on his part, noted that the volume of trade between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea increased in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic also, at the end of the second quarter of this year 2022, the volume of trade had further increased by 20percent to the tune of $1.6 billion, compared to $2billion in the entire 2021

