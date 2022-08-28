Improving food business in Nigeria, our priority, says Nestlé Professional

In realisation of the importance of food consumption in the lives of human beings, a renowned food giant, “Nestle Foods” has promised to improve and optimise the business of food production in Nigeria through its “Out-of-Home” arm, code-named: Nestlé Professional business”.

This was demonstrated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently where over 200 caterers and food vendors, under the umbrella of Association of Caterers and Food Vendors, were assembled and trained in the business of food production, during a product education workshop.

The workshop themed: “The Business of Food”, according to the Nestlé Professional Manager, Funmi Osineye, was organised to educate, celebrate, and provide tips on how to grow their food service business and cook tasty meals that will delight their customers while providing them with the necessary support and MAGGI products to cook Nigeria’s favourite dishes.

While addressing the participants, Osineye said: “This partnership provides the opportunity for Nestlé to share some of her expertise in Nutrition, Health and Wellness developed over 150 years to help individuals and families live healthier and happier lives. We are delighted to share this knowledge with our partners and use the occasion to introduce our new affordable and pocket-friendly Maggi 100g powder in Chicken and Star Seasoning variant for small food business owners. Nestlé Professional will continue to build partnerships with caterers and food vendors for better service to the industry.”

Activities at the event kicked off with the Cooking Masterclass, a session where knowledge and techniques with particular attention to complexity of food systems was shared, like food-preneur, food styling and food plating.

