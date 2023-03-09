IMS calls for increased capacity building, political participation of women

The Institute for Media and Society (IMS) has called on stakeholders to commit to taking action to promote increased capacitybuilding on digital-literacy and deepened political participation of women to strengthen democracy and development in Nigeria. This call is made as the world today commemorates The International Women’s Day (IWD), a day set aside to recognize the social, eco-nomic, cultural, and political accomplishments of women, and to encourage people to speak out against discrimination based on gender and build an inclusive society. The theme for this year is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the United Nation on the Status of Women (CSW-67).
Related Articles
LASU, University of Pittsburgh partner on MAC, others
Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday struck a partnership deal with another topflight American University, the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) on the commencement of a Manufacturing Assistance Centre (MAC) and other areas of education and research. The signing of the partnership deal was performed at the Lagos State University. One of the products of the partnership […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Group seeks cancellation of PDP ward congresses in 4 states
The Concerned PDP Stakeholders, yesterday, appealed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to nullify the ward congresses recently conducted in Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River states, alleging that the exercise violated Section 82 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022. In a three – page petition dated May 6, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN, AMCON announce sale of Polaris Bank to SCIL
Apex bank, NIBSS to unveil payment card The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) have announced the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100 per cent of Polaris Bank’s equity by Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL). This is even as the House of Representatives […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)