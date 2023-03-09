IMS calls for increased capacity building, political participation of women

The Institute for Media and Society (IMS) has called on stakeholders to commit to taking action to promote increased capacitybuilding on digital-literacy and deepened political participation of women to strengthen democracy and development in Nigeria. This call is made as the world today commemorates The International Women’s Day (IWD), a day set aside to recognize the social, eco-nomic, cultural, and political accomplishments of women, and to encourage people to speak out against discrimination based on gender and build an inclusive society. The theme for this year is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the United Nation on the Status of Women (CSW-67).

