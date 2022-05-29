News

IMSOT plans to train NIMASA personnel on maritime security

International Maritime Security Operations Team (IMSOT), United Kingdom has said that it would collaborate with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to train its personnel on maritime security in order to foster better cooperation with Nigeria.

Speaking after a working visit to some Port Facilities in Lagos, the Deputy Head of International Maritime Security Operations Team (IMSOT), Jim Hamilton told the Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, that he was satisfied with the level of cooperation and synergy existing among government agencies in the Nigerian maritime industry.

He added that IMSOT would share knowledge with NIMASA to ensure optimum implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, (ISPS) Code in Nigeria.

Hamilton said: “The initiative will not only foster collaboration and cooperation through knowledge acquisition and sharing among member states, but also consolidate the gains in implementing maritime security as well as identify areas of improvement for both parties.”

Also, Jamoh said that the implementation of the ISPS was a major component of the security architecture in the Nigerian maritime domain.

 

