IMT 2022: Insurers, tech experts set agenda for penetration

Stakeholders in the insurance and technology sectors have called for partnerships, collaborations, and technology adoption as expedited strategies for Nigeria’s insurance penetration at the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) inaugural edition conference.

The landmark multi-industry discourse, convened by Modion Communications in Lagos, last month, was headlined by over 20 industry-leading thought-leaders from the insurance, finance, and technology sectors from across Africa, such as Microsoft Nigeria, Ecobank Nigeria, Old Mutual Group, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, AXA Mansard, Curacel, ActivEdge Technologies, MediSmarts among others.

The conference also had in attendance over 300 C-Suite executives as delegates representing multiple companies. Speaking on the role of big data and cloud computing in bolstering the operations of the Nigerian insurance sector, Ola Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, explained that leveraging technology increased the brand value of insurance organisations and allows insurers to free up their capital outlay to accommodate potential customers. “Data is a source of wealth and power, and it has become a key disruptive factor that organisations leverage for competitive advantage. Cloud computing is also key to organisations’ insight acquisition for detailed reporting of different aspects of their operational efficiencies. “Since insurance is the transfer of risk from one entity to another, as an insurer, data gives insight into the behaviours and preferences of individuals and as such, supports the provision of differentiated offerings to customers.

Indeed, the limit to how we can use data is in our imagination,” she said. Also speaking at the event, Olusegun Omosehin, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), cited the irrefutable importance of collaborations and partnerships between the insurance and technology industries in operationalising a digital-led customer acquisition journey, thereby deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria.

“To swiftly embark on this digital expedition, we must be willing to rethink our existing processes, especially the customer acquisition journey. We must also remember that this is not necessarily a race for intra-sector prominence but an opportunity to up the ante collectively for global dominance and deepening access to insurance,” he stated in his opening address. Speaking on the functionality of technology for driving change in the Nigerian insurance ecosystem, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual West Africa, Samuel Ogbu, said: “Insurance exists to solve problems and create value, and this can be achieved through collaboration and partnerships. However, the problems with insurance value creation in Nigeria have evolved, and solutions provided by insurers in this regard must align with the fundamental evolution and revolution of strategies. Innovation technology has a key part to play in the evolution of insurance value creation, and the knowledge of revolutionary insurance strategies relies heavily on data analytics which is a key provision of technology.” Sola Ajayi, Executive Head of Sales, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, also explained that the insurance industry was enthusiastic about technological innovation. He also noted that though the sector had progressively slowed in the last two years, it would experience lots of unbundling of insurance products using technology.

