Business

IMT 2022: Nigeria’s first conference to stream on 5G

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria, a subsidiary of MTN Group Limited and Nigeria’s most prominent mobile telecommunications company with over 74 million subscribers, has joined the growing list of leading corporates supporting the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT2022) Conference, billed to hold on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Themed “Leveraging Insurtech to disrupt the customer acquisition journey,” Insurance Meets Tech Conference (IMT2022), which holds at Ecobank’s pan-African Center at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, will gather industry captains who will share insights and data on how the insurance sector players can leverage tech and digitalisation to deepen access and market penetration.

The leading ICT firm joins other organisations such as Ecobank, Microsoft Nigeria, aYo Holdings Ltd, Old Mutual, Curacel, Leadway Assurance, AXA Mansard, MediSmarts, ActivEdge, ETAP, MotoMarket, Paddy Cover and Interswitch Group, whose leaders will be speaking or making presentations to the delegates. IMT 2022 will feature presentations from Microsoft Nigeria, MTN, Active Edge and MotoMarket, while the Group Chief Executive Officer, aYo Holdings Ltd (South Africa), Marius Botha, whose organisation has a presence in five African countries, will share learnings on how tech has enabled their growth and adoption across the continent. With MTN Nigeria confirming participation and providing full internet broadband for the industry discourse, the insurtech summit will become the first Nigerian event to stream on MTN’s newly launched 5G internet network. IMT2022 Convener, Odion Aleobua, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, said; “We are poised to disrupt West Africa’s insurance and insurtech space, and it will be a thrilling experience for those who would participate in person for this era-defining discourse.

“The delegates who would join virtually on www.insurancemeetstech. com would be streaming via a first-of-its-kind 5G internet broadband at a connection speed of over 900 mbps. Interestingly, virtual conference organisers need about 100 mbps for a superior streaming experience, but with 900 mbps 5G internet broadband, we have an outstanding internet connection plan that will be the first to be put in place in Nigeria,” Aleobua said.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AIB inches towards multi-modal accident investigation body

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

EXPECTATION Proposed NSIB bill, which is currently before the National Assembly, would reinforce safety in all modes of transportation in Nigeria   Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, has stated that the agency has made significant progress in Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), an independent unified body charged with the responsibilities of carrying out […]
Business

NiMet: Flash floods, droughts increase SSA’s food insecurity

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said flash floods in urban areas, storms and droughts increased food insecurity in sub- Saharan Africa in 2020. Specifically, the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mansur Matazu, stated this at the end of the Regional Forum on Seasonal Forecasting of the Agro-Hydro Climatic Characteristic of the rainy season for […]
Business

Absa seeks more private sector participation in Nigeria’s infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa Nigeria, Sadiq Abu, has called for a robust publicprivate sector investment in national infrastructure development to enable impactful national productivity and wider enterprise with a strong bearing on the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In a recent statement, Sadiq Abu, said: “Private sector participation in national infrastructure development will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica