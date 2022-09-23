IMT 2022: Nigeria’s first conference to stream on 5G

MTN Nigeria, a subsidiary of MTN Group Limited and Nigeria’s most prominent mobile telecommunications company with over 74 million subscribers, has joined the growing list of leading corporates supporting the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT2022) Conference, billed to hold on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Themed “Leveraging Insurtech to disrupt the customer acquisition journey,” Insurance Meets Tech Conference (IMT2022), which holds at Ecobank’s pan-African Center at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, will gather industry captains who will share insights and data on how the insurance sector players can leverage tech and digitalisation to deepen access and market penetration.

The leading ICT firm joins other organisations such as Ecobank, Microsoft Nigeria, aYo Holdings Ltd, Old Mutual, Curacel, Leadway Assurance, AXA Mansard, MediSmarts, ActivEdge, ETAP, MotoMarket, Paddy Cover and Interswitch Group, whose leaders will be speaking or making presentations to the delegates. IMT 2022 will feature presentations from Microsoft Nigeria, MTN, Active Edge and MotoMarket, while the Group Chief Executive Officer, aYo Holdings Ltd (South Africa), Marius Botha, whose organisation has a presence in five African countries, will share learnings on how tech has enabled their growth and adoption across the continent. With MTN Nigeria confirming participation and providing full internet broadband for the industry discourse, the insurtech summit will become the first Nigerian event to stream on MTN’s newly launched 5G internet network. IMT2022 Convener, Odion Aleobua, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, said; “We are poised to disrupt West Africa’s insurance and insurtech space, and it will be a thrilling experience for those who would participate in person for this era-defining discourse.

“The delegates who would join virtually on www.insurancemeetstech. com would be streaming via a first-of-its-kind 5G internet broadband at a connection speed of over 900 mbps. Interestingly, virtual conference organisers need about 100 mbps for a superior streaming experience, but with 900 mbps 5G internet broadband, we have an outstanding internet connection plan that will be the first to be put in place in Nigeria,” Aleobua said.”

