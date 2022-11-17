News

In 22 months, NDLEA arrests 19,341 offenders, seizes 5.5m kg of drugs – Marwa

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has said that the agency arrested 19,341 drug offenders across the country in the last 22 months.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary lecture of Realnews in Lagos, Marwa said the agency also made convictions of 3,111 in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs within the same period.

Marwa said: “To start with, Nigerians are not ignorant about drug trafficking and drug abuse issues. The activities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the past 22 months have given our society a clear picture, certainty and the severity of the drug problem in the country.

“The arrest of 19, 341 drug offenders and subsequent conviction of 3, 111 in addition to the seizure of 5.5 million kilograms of assorted drugs in 22 months are incontrovertible facts of a deeply entrenched illicit drug subculture. Previously, many Nigerians found it hard to believe that illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin are trafficked in and out of the country.

“But NDLEA has made huge seizures and there is no basis for scepticism anymore. If anything, NDLEA activities since January 2021 have further reinforced the facts of Nigeria being an important hub in the global illicit drug network, and secondly, that our country is not only a transit pipeline but also a market.”

 

