In a Different World, Questions exhibition opens in Lagos

Exhibition of recent paintings by two Nigerian artists, Emmanuel Umoren and Bruno Ajunam, both graduates of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and students of Gani Odutokun (1946-1995), opens tomorrow at Gemini Gallery, King George V Road, Onikan Lagos.

On display are works, which the artists see as their attempts to move away from scenic paintings to more philosophical and didactic offerings. While Umoren’s works seek to interrogate what he perceives as In a Different World while Ajunam, with his body of work tagged; Questions, seems more obsessed with questions pertaining to human rights, especially with regards to police brutality and the struggles of the masses. This can be seen in works like Why are we Brutalized whereby the artist pays attention to the youths of our country, whose lives have been cut short by policemen’s bullet.

In this work, he lists the names of athletes like Dele Udoh (1957-1981) a Nigerian sprinter based in the US, who was shot by a Nigerian police officer in Lagos following an argument. He also talks about students from various universities and other higher institutions, traders, and commuters, whose lives have equally been cut short due to careless handling of weapons by law enforcement officers. Umoren’s Stop the Bias highlights the female genders rights to equal pay for equal work and respect.

It also portrays the confidence strides of womanhood in society. In all, the exhibition, which spans April 2, promises to be more than just pretty pictures. Umoren, with over 15 years of outstanding creative footprints, is no doubt a rare-breed professional artist, very passionate, articulate, and focused. His creative and artistic juice follows as a painter, an illustrator, and a creative director. His is a painter extraordinaire with a profound creative mind for bringing brand ideas to life. He brings his concept to life on canvas using palette and brush to compose his colourful strokes.

He is a seasoned creative director with award winning campaigns under his belt. He is also a veteran in the Nigerian marketing communications space. He has worked with some of the biggest advertising agencies in the country, including Insight, TBWA, LTC/JWT and Firehouse. Umoren’s portfolio covers an impressive list of international and local brands; some of which include MTN, Glo, Airtel, First Bank, Ecobank, Phillip Morris International, ARM Pensions, Dunlop, Berger Paints, Nigerian Breweries, Heineken, Diageo, Budweiser, and Facebook, among many others. He possesses strong competences in concept visualisations, painting, and proficiency in use of photoshop, illustrator and corel draw design suites. His works are revealing and impacts on socio-political, cultural behaviors, lifestyle, and issues.

These subjects or ideas are usually thought-provoking are rendered in unexpected expressions. According to him: “A piece of artwork is like looking into the mirror and seeing a reflection of yourself – because it is reflection of your inner soul.” His works spans from illustrations, drawings, paintings, and wall murals.

Umoren, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, is an impressionist artist with works exhibited in the USA, UK, Germany and South Africa. They include: British Council/Lagos Festival 2017; Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) exhibition 2018 & 2019, 2020 and 2021; Felabration solo exhibition 2017 & 2018; Baltimore, USA, 2014 & 2016; and Lagos Fringe 2020. Over 50 of his works are in private collection locally and internationally; as well as a large collection/partnership with Hueman Studios in New Jersey, USA.

Presently, he heads the Creative Department in one of the fastest growing Experiential Agency in Lagos, Nigeria). Ajunam specialised in painting, and he has been a fulltime studio artist since graduation. Ajunam has commissioned works for banks, airlines, construction firms, and hotels, exhibited in Europe and America. He has had several solo exhibitions and group shows within the country.

These include 92 Russian Cultural Centre, Lagos, 94 Salon Exhibition in Ikoyi, 96, Arts and Object Lagos, 98 Salon Illupeju, group shows, 95 Sheraton Abuja, 95 N.G.A in Austria,93 American Embassy and several other Exhibitions. Ajunam Expresses his art in different mediums – charcoal, pencil drawings, oil colours, acrylics, mixed media and wood burning. He has also had several interviews with newspapers and magazines n and outside the country.

