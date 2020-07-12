News

In a first, Trump dons mask in visit to military medical facility

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers.
The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump’s first public appearance with a face covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year, reports Reuters.
Trump had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice, although he had said he would if he was in a crowd and could not maintain distance from others.
“I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters at the White House just before his visit to Walter Reed.
At the medical facility, Trump walked by media gathered for a carefully staged photo opportunity wearing a navy blue mask emblazoned with a presidential seal embossed in gold. He said only “thank you” as he passed.
Top public health officials have urged the use of masks to slow the spread of the virus, which by Friday had claimed nearly 134,000 American lives. Critics say Trump’s refusal to wear one showed a lack of leadership.
Even as other officials in his administration called for the use of masks and social distancing, Trump, who faces re-election in November, pressured states to reopen closed economies.
But since many states relaxed coronavirus restrictions, the virus has found a new toehold. New U.S. cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, rose by more than 69,000 on Friday, a third straight daily record.
As of Friday, the number of confirmed U.S. infections topped 3 million, according to a Reuters tally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pirates attack oil vessel, kidnap 11 crew at Bonny Island

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Sea robbers yesterday attacked a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Sendje Berge with explosives some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, kidnapping 11 of its crew members. According a United Kingdom-based security firm, Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped. The […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N26,125,600,000). Sirika, at a press briefing Saturday after a test […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki parleys Secondus, Wike, Tambuwal over defection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

    E do State governor, Godwin Obaseki, met with National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday to finalise his movement to the party.     The meeting, which was held at the Abuja residence of Rivers State governor, has in attendance Governors Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: