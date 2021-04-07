In Bariga, feast of dance for Pastor Ighodalo at 60

Last Saturday will not be easily forgotten by inhabitants of the Isale Akoka area of Bariga, Lagos.

It was a day that is akin to a history that was made before their very eyes. Aside the celebratory mood of the Easter season that pervaded every inch of the ancient settlement, a dewy mark of providence settled upon their rooftops.

It was a day of not just ‘Arts for Arts sake’, but also a day when the Arts was defined in the sense of its communal relevance, a gift to humanity.

The acclaimed arts citadel, the Seaside Cottage Theatre, which is an arm of the multiple-award winning children theatre troupe, Footprints of David Arts Academy, was graced with the presence of one of Nigeria’s most charismatic Christian leaders and an ever attentive humanist, the Senior Pastor of the Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

The Pastor who recently joined the league of Diamond Jubilee celebrants visited the Seaside Cottage Theatre with the retinue of other anointed ministers of God.

Also in attendance at the event was a high powered delegation of the Lagos State Government led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, and the host Local Government Chairman, the Executive Chairman of Bariga Local Government, Honorable Kolade David.

The top Governor aide presented a gift to the celebrant through Mrs. Yetunde Simpson.

The highly talented members of the Children Troupe presented a Command performance titled ‘Itakun to S’Agbe’, a drum ensemble play laced with anecdotes of wordless poetry stroked by fascinating dance movements and energetic drumming.

The troupe later performed a happy birthday song for the celebrant: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, which drew thunderous applause. Reacting to the artistic edifice, the Seaside Cottage Theatre, Mr. Bonu said the Lagos State Government would partner with the Footprints of David Arts Academy in taking arts to greater heights in the State. He reflected on the progressive trajectory that the Lagos State has assumed in building up the Arts and Culture scene in Lagos State.

Similarly, Pastor Ighodalo commended the efforts of the Founder of the initiative, Mr. Seun Awobajo, for his unwavering commitment to humanity, assuring that he would be an active member of the Board of Trustees, and a father to all members of the children theatre troupe.

The renowned cleric almost promised to sponsor the academic pursuit of the one of the pupils of the Free School Project arm of the Footprints of David Arts Foundation. The pupil is Opemipo, who despite her disability is forging ahead to be the best that she aspires to be.

