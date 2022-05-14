Arts & Entertainments

In Between The Roots as Artiste Crossroad Festival beckons

The stage is set for Artiste Crossroad Festival, a community art gathering that creates no boundaries between the theatre and the street. Curated by Femi Adebajo and co-curated by Lois Alexander (USA/Germany), the festival seeks to foster community pride, teach people new things through performances, networking, cultural exchange and strengthen relationships, celebrating contemporary dance, theatre and design, performance art, music, sound art. According to Adebajo: “Artiste Crossroad Festival is an artistic platform that was initiated as an annual get-together, where we are all invited to connect by philosophies, ideologies and plan for a sustainable shift on a Lagos crossroad space. We plan to build a range of new lifelines for professional growth of art in the community. “How do we create together when our bodies are separated from the brain?

New beginnings ask us to re-examine, inviting different artists from around the world with the essence to manifest and enhance the experience of a global togetherness on a crossroad space in Lagos. While art is usually an extremely personal process, ACF is a gathering to create something unprecedented through involving more people and hence pooling in the best of ideas, thoughts and skills.” He added: “We are using this medium to reincarnate our conventional ways of doing art in Africa, creating the pedestal for all kinds of art makers. Whether you are a student or a seasoned professional, working as an artist full time or in your spare time, we all meet at this prime space to involve and interpret our globe through art. ‘‘It’s all about getting to know each other, sharing information, showing off your latest work, collaboration, participation, and communal education.’’

 

