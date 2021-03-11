Business

In conversation with one of the most talked-about content creators and shisha entrepreneurs – Dennis Schwager

The 27-year-old discusses about his journey in the hookah niche and how he stands different from others.
There are people who attain massive success but believe in staying very low-key about their success, meaning they take each day as it comes and still believes in working harder with double the efforts, not just to keep growing but also to keep providing value to people through their work in their respective niches.
Dennis Schwager is amongst those who believe in doing less talking and more of work.
However, one may wonder how a content creator could stay calm in his daily work-life; Dennis Schwager believes that our work must speak for us.
His energetic videos on YouTube on his channel Shisha Stabil and posts on Instagram keeps gaining more viewership and followers, and still, the youngster believes in working tenaciously and crossing the benchmarks set by him.
We got in touch with him today and asked about his journey, so let’s get started.
•​Throw more light on how it started for you?
Well, hookahs and water pipes were something I fell in love when I was very young, but little did I know then that what I felt interested in would someday become my destiny. Though initially, I trained as an industrial mechanic in 2011 but knew nothing groundbreaking would happen for me.
I was already making videos on my YouTube channel, Shisha Stabil, since 2013 and thought, what better than turning my passion into a profession.
Here I am today, as the owner of Shisha Cloud, an online and local brand that offers the best of shisha products.
•​What triggered you to become an entrepreneur in the niche?
First, the passion for hookahs, second, the amount of success I received with my YouTube channel content on the niche and third, the idea of having an independent life and becoming a boss. All these things motivated me to enter entrepreneurship.
•​How did your customer base grow massively?
I believe it is because of our consistency skills as a robust team at Shisha Cloud, where we deal with all our customers transparently and honestly.
We show up every day on social media platforms, showing everything about our business and also answer all their queries and questions.
This allows us to connect deeply and engage more with people, resulting in more followers and customers.
•​What makes you stay distinctive in the industry?
We always up the game. We are focused as a team and believe in providing the best modern online store, the best selection and customer support and this has helped us stay at the top of the industry both online and offline.
Dennis Schwager is also proud of the fact that the people have been loving them so much and praising their products. They have earned a mammoth of followers across Facebook (40K) and Instagram (30K). It has become a prominent company far beyond Ulm, Germany and has made its name across the shisha sector. To connect with this young talent, follow him on Instagram @nednis_ or his company’s page @shishacloud_official.

