In defence of Armed Forces Commission Bill

Why Senate must not kill Armed Forces Commission Bill, by lawyers

AKEEM NAFIU writes that although the Senate has suspended the Armed Forces Service Commission bill sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, lawyers believed the controversial bill if allowed to sail through would ensure that appointments into the Armed Forces would always reflect federal character principle as entrenched in Section 217 and Chapter 2 of the Constitution

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind a Bill seeking to establish Armed Forces Service Commission sponsored by the Senate Minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South).

To the lawyers, the Bill is desirable, describing opposition to the establishment of the Commission misplaced because it is long overdue in a pluralistic, ethno-sensitive, divergent and multi-faith centred society like Nigeria.

The Senate had Wednesday last week shut down the Bill scheduled for a second reading following heated debate along party lines by lawmakers on its propriety or otherwise.

The Senators rose from an executive session and appealed to the sponsor of the bill, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to withdraw it. Senator Abaribe had earlier presented the Bill which was read for the first time at the Red Chambers in March 2020 for second reading.

In his presentation, the Senator said the Bill for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission 2021 sought among others to address the “lopsided appointment” of heads of security agencies by the president.

According to him, the function and powers of the Commission shall be to ensure that the composition or appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces reflects the federal character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in Section 217(3) of the Constitution.

He added that the Commission will also be saddled with the responsibility of recommending to the president from among the best and most qualified, most educated and most experienced members of the Armed Forces for appointment as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Director of Military Intelligence, and Heads of other Arms-bearing Security Agencies in line with the nation’s federal character Abaribe said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is a national institution of Nigeria that should be insulated by the vagaries of political divisions and therefore the framers of the Constitution in their wisdom inserted this section to prevent a situation where our National symbol of unity and strength could be sacrificed on the altar of political temperament.

“This Bill seeks to establish the Armed Forces Services Commission to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

The commission will also have powers to recommend officers for promotion or removal as the case may be.” Afterwards, about 13 lawmakers spoke for and against the Bill. The deliberation which was largely along party lines made the debate irreconcilable.

Another Senator, Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North) while speaking in support of the Bill noted that the proposed Commission would not offend the Constitution, saying upholding the federal character principle will strengthen the nation’s unity.

Speaking in the same vein, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) disclosed that Section 219 of the Constitution was clear and would not stop the National Assembly from seeking the establishment of a Commission. He said: “Yes, there is an Army and Navy Council.

Let this National Assembly take the decision that representatives of the council shall become members of the commission. “Those who may not want a standardized process of recruitment cannot run away from the fact that such decisions will be shrouded in secrecy.

“We have a National Assembly Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Police Service Commission, why are we running away from an Armed Forces commission?”

The Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, while also speaking in support of the Bill, noted that it stands on very solid constitutional ground. He said: “I stand before this distinguished chamber to affirm that this Bill stands on very solid constitutional grounds from Sections 217, 213 and 219. They imposed it as a duty of this hollowed chamber to provide for the establishment of an institution to manage the armed forces.

“What the section has done is to share the management of the armed forces between the Executive and the Legislature. It gives the legislature the powers to manage the affairs of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Running away from this is running away from our constitutional responsibility”.

Senators Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba), Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu) and James Manager (Delta) all spoke in support of the bill. Opposing the Bill, Senator Francis Alimekhena (APC, Edo North) disclosed that it will create disunity in the operation of the Armed Forces. “The Commission cannot take the function of the service chiefs and the Armed Forces will be caged.

The service chiefs are in the best position to know the officers to recommend for promotion and so on. I urge the sponsor to look at it again,” he said. He was echoed by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) who also believed that establishing the Commission will be a mere creation of a bureaucratic set up which would encumber the Armed Forces to do what they are supposed to do.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) also questioned the timing of the Bill, saying it was an attempt to blackmail the National Assembly. He said: “The appointment of the current service chiefs gave birth to this Bill. It amounts to almost blackmailing the National Assembly. The sponsor has been a senator long enough, why now?

The timing is wrong.” Senators Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi) and Danjuma Goje (Gombe) were also not in support of the Bill.

They were of the views that the Bill will not only compromise the integrity and neutrality of the Armed Forces but will also undermine the Constitution. After the debate, the question for the Bill to be read the second time was put to vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He subsequently ruled against the Bill after a voice vote, with resounding ‘ayes’ and ‘nays.’ Dissatisfied with the verdict, Senator Abaribe invoked Order 73 of the Senate Standing Rule, which permits a physical vote on an issue should a lawmaker be unsatisfied with the ruling and or opinion of the Senate President or chairman of the plenary.

Abaribe’s insistence on physical voting by all Senators led to chaos in the chamber as many lawmakers were opposed to his request. Verbal exchanges later ensued among lawmakers following which the Senate President called for an executive session.

The session only lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Senate President announced that a compromise has been reached. He said: “We have agreed that the senate will work together in a non-partisan manner and we have appealed to the Minority Leader to withdraw the Order 73.

“We have also appealed that he should withdraw the Bill. He or any other lawmaker can bring it up in the future.” Afterwards, Senator Abaribe withdrew the Standing Order and stood down the Bill to review it and present it another time.

Lawyers speak In the meantime, some senior lawyers have faulted the Senate’s handling of the Bill for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission 2021.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend said the importance of the Commission cannot be over-emphasized, particularly as concerns were mounting over constant breach of federal character principle by those in authority.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, frowned at the shutting down of the Bill by the Senate.

He said: “This 9th Assembly, especially the Senate, is fond of shutting down propeoples Bills that help to retool Nigeria and remove the masses from doldrums and abject penury.

Otherwise, why will a Bill that seeks to truly federalise appointments into the Armed Forces of the Federation and respect the Federal Character principle entrenched in Section 217(3) and Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution be shut down or out?

“Who does not know that the entire security apparatus and architecture of Nigeria is heavily skewed in favour of Muslims and the North?

The argument is banal that it is the prerogative of the president to appoint as Service Chiefs, those he believes are qualified. Is anyone saying no military personnel from the South, East and West are also qualified, except only those mentioned above? Let’s do the right thing and grow democracy for God’s sake.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) accused those opposed to the Bill of pursuing a negative agenda. He said: “Those opposed to the Bill have an agenda that is negative.

The essence of a constitutional democracy is to encourage governance that is limited in scope and whim. When you have an imperial President as we currently have, constitutional democracy will be imperilled.

Where everything and anything depends on the fancy of the President, then Federal character can be discarded. We need the Bill to save us from those with the conquest mentality.” Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN) also believed that the Bill will right the wrongs associated with appointment in the Armed Forces.

He said: “If the President who is the Commander-in-Chief is not being seen as doing the right thing in the exercise of his prerogative in the context of Nigeria, then a law may be passed to compel him to do so.”

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, also spoke on the need for the Bill to be passed in line with the Constitution.

“The Bill is desirable and should be passed as prescribed by the Constitution,” Ubani said. A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, believed the establishment of the Commission has become more compelling in the face of constant breach of federal character principle in appointment of service chiefs.

He said: “The silenced Bill for the establishment of an Armed Forces Service Commission is not only expedient but long overdue in a pluralistic, ethno-sensitive and divergent or multi-faith centred society like Nigeria.

“The establishment of such a Commission has become even more compelling under a nepotistic and religiously-biased government under General Buhari. Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Section 217 (3) thereof, both lend credence to the need for such a Commission.

“The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in Chapter II of the Constitution and Section 217 (3), amongst other things, state that the composition of the Officers’ Corp and the ranks of the Armed Forces shall reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria.

The use of the word “shall” in the Constitution dispenses with discretion and idiosyncrasy and compels compliance. “What you see today, however, and especially under the Buhari’s administration is a situation where out of the top echelon of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, Civil Defence Corps and others, that 95 per cent are from the North and of the Muslim faith.

“It must also be observed that the said Bill was successfully silenced at least for now because of the skewed composition of the National Assembly, which by the creation of more states and Local Government Areas in the North, gives them an overwhelming majority to vote down any Bill that appears not to favour their region or that seeks to redress inequities in the governance of the country.

This in itself has been one of the major reasons for the call to restructure the country. “This flagrant affront on the provisions of the Constitution referred to herein is very nepotistic and replendish with religious bigotry and can only result in deepening the dividing lines between the North and the South and between the various religions that define the diverse people of Nigeria.

“This breach of Chapter II of the Constitution is also manifest in several other agencies of the Federal Government like the Customs the Immigration, the NNPC, etc. Nothing is more insensitive, divisive and unconstitutional as such conduct. “It is for the audacious need to prevent such reckless, faceless and clannish action by Presidents, like Buhari, that the establishment of the Armed Forces Service Commission in Nigeria becomes compelling.”

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, also believed the establishment of the Commission will bring sanity and transparency in the Armed Forces appointments.

Akingbolu said: “Establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission is a good development in bringing more sanity and transparency in the discipline and promotion of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force as well as in the appointment of service chiefs in line with the Constitution, especially Section 217 (3) thereof which prescribes reflection of federal character in such appointment.

“Although in practice there has always been a reflection of federal character in the appointment of service chiefs, it is not out of place if same is further codified in a special law establishing the commission.

“I want to submit that since there is the establishment of Police Service Commission which carries out similar functions in the police, shutting down the Bill for establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission is not a very good development.

