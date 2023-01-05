In divorce cases who is entitled to maintenance? (1)

Maintenance is one of the ancillary reliefs available to a party seeking dissolution of marriage or other matrimonial reliefs in Nigeria. By section 69 of the Matrimonial Causes Act, an order for maintenance can be made in respect of parties to either valid marriages or void marriages but does not include one entered into according to Muslim rites or other customary law.

Matrimonial Causes Act generally provides for making orders for maintenance, custody and settlements in favour of a husband, wife, children, or adopted children of marriage upon divorce. Upon careful examination of section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act and the postulation under the common law, its crystal clear that what appears to be obvious believed that husband and wife are on the same platform in the spirit of common law endures to rule or effect Maintenance approach or proceedings from the court, as no man has boldly taken advantage of the ACT to ask for maintenance and the court continue to make reference to the Common Law as if there is no provision in the Matrimonial Causes Act on maintenance for men.

It would surprise many men upon discovering that a maintenance application filed by a wife during or after a divorce proceeding cannot be automatic. It will equally surprise men to know that the court may make an order of maintenance in their favour during the proceedings of or after divorce.

There are many judicial authorities wherein the Nigerian courts had made maintenance orders against the husband; in fact, it has been a notorious procedure. The fact that no known reported decided case where the husband had asked for maintenance from the wife does not repeal the fact of the existence of the law on maintenance in favour of the husband. Also, the already-known fact that it has always been the wife and children that benefited from the order of maintenance does not mean that the husband cannot benefit from maintenance as well.

Imperatively, in identifying some of the militating factors wherein men failed to ask for maintenance from their wives during divorce proceedings or after the divorce proceeding can be seen from the words of Okoronye Innocent in a journal of Private and Comparative Law, vol. 1 no. 1, 2006 on the Explaining Maintenance Proceedings Under The Matrimonial Causes Act, said that failure of the husband to take advantage of this legal provision can only be blamed partly on the influence of our native Laws and Custom which a husband has a duty of maintenance of his wife.

The above assertion reminded me of an unreported case in the United Kingdom wherein a Nigerian man asked for maintenance from his divorced wife which the court granted him based on the essential consideration of the condition. But the man was ridiculed by fellow Nigerians on the basis that the man is what Igbos called Afulefu, meaning a worthless man. Again, one can view it from the perspective of male chauvinism, wherein the superiority of the husband over his wife, makes a Nigerian man ignore the benefit available to him as spelt out in the provision of Section 70 (1)(2) of the Matrimonial Causes Act.

It is, however, hoped that with time and given proper legal education and enlightenment, this attitude will change. Nevertheless, when reference is made to maintenance orders the assumed beneficiaries are usually the wife and children of the marriage.

It would be interesting to see what the courts would decide if a husband petitioned for maintenance from a wife in a divorce proceeding. In consultation of the case of Nakanda v. Nakanda, which gave a lead on this position, the Court rejected the decision of the lower court and held that under the Matrimonial Causes Act, the position of the husband and the wife are the same and either party is entitled to maintenance from the other, provided the conditions in Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act are taken into consideration, and that the old Common Law idea that the husband must maintain the wife is repugnant to the idea behind the Matrimonial Causes Act.

Going to the provision of section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act, the family courts in Nigeria are empowered to make a maintenance order for the parties to the marriage and the children of the marriage. Suffice it to say that until the time of writing this article, I was not able to come across any Nigerian man, who has been able to ask for maintenance from his wife during divorce, even when it was quite obvious that the man is in a financially bankrupt while the wife so divorced is in a luxurious lifestyle. The wording of the Matrimonial Causes Act in respect of maintenance cuts across the border, it is not one traffic.

It cannot be said that the relief in the Matrimonial Causes is in oblivion when a man who cannot afford the same lifestyle he had while living with his wife will go without an order of court mandating the rich wife to put the man in the lifestyle he was as the time he was married to her. There is no known case in Nigeria where our courts have made an order wherein the wife was ordered to maintain the divorcing husband to a certain space of time. It is pertinent to note that in Nigeria the word maintenance can be used interchangeably with Alimony, in other words, the two words operate as one in the provision of our law.

For the exposure of the rights of Nigerian men in relation to maintenance under the Matrimonial Reliefs, Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act is the cognitive authority at hand. The Nigerian Matrimonial Causes Act of 1990 employed the word maintenance to describe the payment of an allowance to a spouse during or after a divorce. While the two words are sometimes used interchangeably by Nigerian courts it is recognised that they refer to the same thing.

Osuagwu, a lawyer at Olaedochambers@gmail. com (08136302241), writes from Lagos

