In Divorce Cases: Who is entitled to maintenance? (2)

The legal principles governing the assessment and determination of alimony also apply to the assessment and determination of maintenance and the courts have so held in a number of cases. While the court has the option in granting maintenance orders there are nevertheless clear principles for the assessment of maintenance. The court will consider the means and income of the parties, their financial obligations and responsibilities, their standard of living, the biological age of the parties and age of the marriage, their ability to work and any disability and the contributions of either party to house and family care.

These principles have been upheld by the Nigerian courts in a number of cases. It is worthy of note that an award of maintenance made under Section 70 of the MatrimonialCausesActthatisarbitrary, capriciousandspeculativeisliabletobesetaside, because an Order of Maintenance, like judicial orders, must not be arbitrary. Rather, itshouldbemadejudiciallyandjudiciously.

It must be based on empirical evidence and established rules and principles of law. Nigerian courts are urged to put into consideration all the statutory factors as the means of earning capacity or income orassetsof thepartiesthereinmaintenance will not normally be granted if the spouse claiming maintenance has sufficient means and income to maintain him or herself, so the petitioner or applicants earning capacity will be a relevant factor in the determination.

The purpose of maintenance was to ensure that the wife or the husband as the case may be was able to live approximately in the position to which she had been accustomed to before her petition for divorce was brought before the court, and an order of maintenance should not be punitive. Anotherangletomaintenanceispermanent (that is till the death of either party) or temporary has been decided based on age, education, occupation etc.

The court was of the opinion that a divorced wife in her 60s should be granted a generous award for the rest of her life based on the fact that she was already too old to work or be optimally productive. Maintenance orders have also been granted on a rehabilitative basis that would support a spouse through a transitionalperiod.

Notethatmaintenanceorders terminate on the remarriage of the spouse granted the order since the presumption is that maintenance is no longer required. In addition to maintenance orders, Nigerian courts also have unrestricted powers to make orders for the settlement of property of the parties to a marriage as the court considers to be just and equitable, especially in consideration of all or any of the parties and the children of the marriage The Order of Maintenance is not for thepurposeof enablingonespousetoshare theotherspouse’sfortune, buttoensurethat thespouseshouldabletoliveapproximately in the position to which he or she has been accustomed. Furthermore, a party making an application for maintenance has the right to receive maintenance for value which will be sufficient to maintain the marital standard of living as long as the other party is in a strong financial position and is able to afford such an. Frankly speaking, an application before the court for a Maintenance Order may fail if certain conditions are not met as a matter of law.

Concisely, the discretion vested in the family court to make Maintenance Order under Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act is not a discretion empowering the family court to award compensation or damagesupondissolutionof marriage, nor isitasamarkof disapprovalof theconduct of one of the parties to the marriage. In divorce proceedings the court does not award damages one should note that marriage and divorce are both sides of the coin hence the right of two adults to associate or dis-associate, guaranteed by the constitution. A Maintenance Order is neither a reward for a party’s good conduct, nor is it awarded as a punishment for improper conduct of a party to the marriage or for the audacity of a party to sue for divorce. Maintenance is only intended to provide for the needs of either for the wife or for the husband and not as a mark of disapproval of one of the parties conduct.

Wherein an order for maintenance was made in relation to the above-listed issues the order is tantamount to be set aside on an appeal In conclusion, I believe that Nigerian men, after reading this article should embrace the benefits stipulated in Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act and make bold or audacity to apply for maintenance from their wives if all the conditions in the section are considered. The time has come when men should ignore the vices of societal views and comments. I was able to come across many American and British cases where the court makesanorder for thewifetomaintainthe husband. InmyhumbleviewsinceNigeria has incorporatedthe English Matrimonial CausesActintoourjurisdiction, itwouldbe balanced if all the provisions of such law should be utilised without fear or attachment to societal views.

On this note I invoke all men in marriage to hide under the shield of Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act and find a means of livelihood if the divorced wife is better placed than him, by this means, he should be able to live approximately in the position to which he has been accustomed. Finally, but not to digress, I came across the doctrine called Palimony, this is a doctrine wherein the court makes an order of maintenance of a girlfriend against a boyfriend who has cohabited with the girlfriend for the past six years. Palimony is a form of Alimony paid to a former partner in a non-marital relationship. Also, palimony is a court-ordered allowance paid by one member of a couple formerly living together out of wedlock to the other.

The definitions proffered so far in relation to palimony can assist couples to understand the type or kind of order that the court can grant when a relationship is sour. In1976, theSupremeCourtof LosAngeles California granted the order of palimony in case of Lee Marvin and his partner Michelle Triola Marvin, wherein Michelle sued Lee for an order of Lee’s half earnings to be paid to her since has lived with lee for the past six years. This case is quite illustrativebecauseof therightof partners inunmarried relationshipstosueforadivision property.

But I wonder if this doctrine will apply in Nigeria. But on second thought, a party of a non-marital relationship can rely on the provision of the Matrimonial Causes ActtoapplyforMaintenancefromtheother party in Nigeria. By considering the provision of section 69of theMatrimonialCausesAct, anorder for maintenance can be made in respect of parties to either valid marriages or void marriagesbutdoesnotincludeoneentered intoaccordingtoMuslimritesorothercustomary law. Buttheunderlinedprovisionis for the court to determine. lOsuagwu, a lawyer at Olaedochambers@ gmail.com (08136302241), writes from Lagos

