In form Iwobi helps Everton ends three successive defeats

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was again at his best as he helped Everton ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Two assists from the former Arsenal star helped the Frank Lampard-led team to a 3-0 win at home with the first goal coming as early as the 11th minute.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes form Iwobi’s assist when he slotted into the far corner after a brilliant turn inside the box. Anthony Gordon tapped in a rebound to make it 2-0 after the break – although it was initially ruled out for offside before being rightly overturned by VAR – and substitute Dwight McNeil added a third late on also from Iwobi’s assist.

Victory moves the Blues up to 11th place, level on 13 points with Palace, who drop to 12th. Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City equalled a 91-yearold top-flight record in their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. City were completing their 10th straight Premier League home win.

They have scored at least three goals in all of them, something no side had done since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, in 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now has an incredible 17 goals in 11 league games – and 12 in his past five home games. However, it was skipper Kevin de Bruyne who scored the best of the day, curling a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva’s inside pass. It ended hopes of a Brighton comeback, which were raised after Leandro Trossard’s second-half effort beat Ederson from the corner of the area.

At Stamford bridge, it ended 1-1 between Chelsea and Manchester United with the two goals coming in the second half. Jorginho put the host ahead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute while Casemiro scored a 94th-minute header to earn Manchester United a point

