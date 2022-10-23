Sports

In form Iwobi helps Everton ends three successive defeats

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya WITH AGENCY REPORT Comment(0)

•Haaland scores twice in City win, as Chelsea vs Man United ended 1-

 

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, was again at his best as he helped Everton ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Two assists from the former Arsenal star helped the Frank Lampard-led team to a 3-0 win at home with the first goal coming as early as the 11th minute.

 

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes form Iwobi’s assist when he slotted into the far corner after a brilliant turn inside the box. Anthony Gordon tapped in a rebound to make it 2-0 after the break – although it was initially ruled out for offside before being rightly overturned by VAR – and substitute Dwight McNeil added a third late on also from Iwobi’s assist.

 

Victory moves the Blues up to 11th place, level on 13 points with Palace, who drop to 12th. Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City equalled a 91-yearold top-flight record in their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. City were completing their 10th straight Premier League home win.

They have scored at least three goals in all of them, something no side had done since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, in 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now has an incredible 17 goals in 11 league games – and 12 in his past five home games. However, it was skipper Kevin de Bruyne who scored the best of the day, curling a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva’s inside pass. It ended hopes of a Brighton comeback, which were raised after Leandro Trossard’s second-half effort beat Ederson from the corner of the area.

 

At Stamford bridge, it ended 1-1 between Chelsea and Manchester United with the two goals coming in the second half. Jorginho put the host ahead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute while Casemiro scored a 94th-minute header to earn Manchester United a point

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF Presidency: Buhari keeps eye on football elec tion

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…wants candidate with deep understanding of 10-year Master Plan President Muhammadu Buhari is intensely interested in the forthcoming election of the Nigeria Football Federation, mandating the minister of sports Sunday Dare to ensure a free and fair poll but must engineer the process that will lead to the emergence of the best candidate as the […]
Sports

Derby boss Rooney learns of administration decision from TV

Posted on Author Reporter

  Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he had no idea the Championship club had filed a notice to appoint administrators amid a financial crisis until he saw a report on the news. The second-tier club, which said it had failed to identify a buyer and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for hitting its revenue streams, […]
Sports

Edo 2020: Win gold collect N1m, Okowa tells Delta athletes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday assured the state’s contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival holding in Edo from April 2, 2021 that every gold medal won by the team at the festival would attract N1 million reward to the athlete. He reaffirmed that the reward would be a repeat of what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica