News

In Iraq bodies lay outside as morgues overflow with COVID-19 casualties

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hospitals and morgues in Iraq are “overwhelmed” according to reports from Baghdad with the chance of contracting the virus remaining “extremely high,” Per Second News has learnt.
“The mortuary is full, we are waiting for a car to pick them up,” said a weeping man. Under the scorching heat of Iraq’s summer sun, at least four bodies of Covid-19 victims lay under sheets outside a Baghdad hospital morgue.
“They are here from yesterday under the sun,” says a man in a video shared widely on social media.
One online video shows people scuffling over oxygen tanks outside a hospital.
The Director of Al Kindi Hospital, Dr Salim Al Bahadli, defended his hospital’s decision to keep the dead outside the morgue, saying there were concerns over keeping infected bodies with those who died from other causes as it could pose a threat to families collecting their deceased.
“We are in a crisis that forces us sometimes to make decisions that evoke feelings and strong opinions and this has been the case in other countries in the world,” Dr Al Bahdli told The National in a phone interview, saying his staff and hospital are under huge pressure since the outbreak.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]
News

Witness to court: Shehu Sani asked me to give N1m each to 4 Judges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A Prosecution Witness, Sani Dauda, in the ongoing trial of a former Senator, Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court sitting Abuja over an alleged bribery, yesterday, said the defendant asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to ”help” his case.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Sani on […]
News

Communications outfit empowers experts to boost NDDC forensic audit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A communications outfit, Clearpoint Communications Limited, yesterday organised a training programme for communications specialists to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Forensic Audit exercise. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moffat Ekoriko, who spoke at the event in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the NDDC by blocking all its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: