In Kogi, Tinubu promises revival of Ajaokuta, dredging of River Niger

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said if elected into office, he would ensure revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, in addition to other critical projects. Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, yesterday, Tinubu said his government would prioritize development of mineral resources in the North Central state, in addition to dredging the River Niger, which will allow ships to berth in inland ports. He said: “Hope is here. Ajaokuta resuscitation will be done. Dredging of Niger River will be done.

“Agriculture will be the source of our prosperity. North Central has the potential for great mineral industrialization, we will work on that.” Tinubu also felicitated with the people of Kogi State and other Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment on the currency swap impasse, saying those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed. The presidential candidate said members of the opposition were counting on the unintended suffering caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to play to their advantage.

