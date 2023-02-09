News

In Kogi, Tinubu promises revival of Ajaokuta, dredging of River Niger

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said if elected into office, he would ensure revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, in addition to other critical projects. Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, yesterday, Tinubu said his government would prioritize development of mineral resources in the North Central state, in addition to dredging the River Niger, which will allow ships to berth in inland ports. He said: “Hope is here. Ajaokuta resuscitation will be done. Dredging of Niger River will be done.

“Agriculture will be the source of our prosperity. North Central has the potential for great mineral industrialization, we will work on that.” Tinubu also felicitated with the people of Kogi State and other Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment on the currency swap impasse, saying those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed. The presidential candidate said members of the opposition were counting on the unintended suffering caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to play to their advantage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Tinubu’s men fret over Buhari govt’s aloofness

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

… say ‘We’ve been left in the cold by government elected on platform of our party’   There appears to be some form of unease within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the camp of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unhappy with officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government. […]
News

Kaduna Airport Attack: Reps summon security chiefs, Sirika, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadareh

Worried by the attack on the Kaduna airport by bandits, the House of Representatives has summoned the heads of security agencies, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, and the heads of aviation agencies for a meeting today with the House leadership and the chairmen of relevant committees of the House on the recent security breach at the […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu Assures CAN: I’ve never, won’t run my administration on religious bias

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinu-bu, yesterday tried to convince the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to accept his choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Recall that CAN is one of the groups strongly against APC’s same faith presidential candidates at the 2023 general elections for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica