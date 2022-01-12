In Lagos, rousing reception for Footprints of David Arts Festival

Rousing reception for Footprints of David Arts Festival

The spirit of community festival came alive at the highly anticipated 16th edition of Footprints of David Arts Festival (FODAF) held in Bariga area of Lagos.

The festival, organised under the auspices of the Footprints of David Arts Foundation, and held on the longest street in the community (a custom symbolic with the festival), has become a major cultural fiesta for holiday revelers during the yuletide season.

There is no doubt that the primordial times are far gone with reminders evident in folktales, fables, dance and fashion in the 21st century. The festival in its ample creative expressions thrilled the mammoth crowd that witnessed the memorable six days of the Arts with a dose of what many consider the best gathering of the year.

This was evident from the expressions on the faces of the attendants (both young and old) as they clamoured for more entertainment, that the days and night of the festival should go on, unabated.

The festival, from the first day to the last day, brought together people from various walks of life united by the ideals of the festival, which is the essential role of the community in building up a child, hence the theme of the festival, A Better Child.

As it is with the Footprints of David Arts Festival (FODAF), the fun-packed week kicked off on Christmas Day with the FODAF Christmas party, a day dedicated to the children, compered by award-winning MC Damo and Comic Akpan. The FODAF Street dance competition amongst children the FODAF Spoon & Pot (Seaside young People Cooking Competition).

The night of the first day was opened with a command performance by the Footprints of David Arts titled the Rejected Stone. Other performers included Light bearer Academy, GKB Circus Art, and the Art Castle.

It involved a ménage of spoken word poetry, music and dance. Performing to thrill the spectators that kept on asking for more were Footprints of David, Ela Osupa, Kings and Queens, Ennovate Dance House, Arts Castle Academy, Regal dance ambassadors and Yebo.

“The third day would not have been complete without the artistic interventions of Ninu Aiye By Fod Gang, Afrobulk Dance Community (Freestyle Friday with NAS, Success Performing troupe, Olaijo Arts, Slum Circus, Ultimate Steppers, Communal explorer, Boju Boju by Busayo Olowu, Sinmi Jay and Cecilia Ettlin,” said Seun Awobajo, the founder and Artistic Director of Footprints of David Arts.

The fourth day bustled with much vibes and energy with Footprints of David famous Drumsplay, ‘Itakun T’osagbe’, Ennovate Dance house, Olaijo Art Company and Success performing troupe respectively.

On the fifth day of the festival, a designated day for the celebration of Indigenous Arts through dance, masquerade displays and drums, the Governor of Lagos State was represented by Hon. Solomon Bonu (Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts, Tourism and Culture); Ms. Faidat Ajibike Shomade, the General Manager of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency as well as other top government functionaries; Hon. Alawiye King,

Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and the paramount ruler of Bariga kingdom (Orile Bariga), High Chief Waheed Agiri. Other delegates in attendance at the festival included contingents from the United States of America (USA), France etc.

Performing masquerades included: Agere Masquerade, Egun Iyalode (Ijebu), Egun Musibata ( Ibadan), and Sangbeto (Badagry) respectively. It was a night of awards to individuals who have been considered worthy of recognition for their contributions toward the development of Arts in Lagos State. Honourable Solomon Bonu was presented with the Arts Icon Award for his relentless contributions towards the promotion of the Arts in the state.

Other awardees conferred with different awards include: Sarah Boulus, President of the Society of Performance Arts of Nigeria (SPAN) with the FODAF Personality of the Year Award; Honorable Kolade Alabi David,

Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area with the FODAF Fellow Award; Mrs. Ganiat Abayomi and Mrs. Gbemisola Alli Odedina as FODAF Fellow Award; Koffi Idowu Nuel (Koffi Tha Guru), multi-award winning comedian, actor, author, compere and thespian with the Bariga Root Award. In his acceptance speech, the front line Badagry-born policy maker noted that the current administration is poised towards the development of the arts in the state.

“On behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu, Ibringwarmest greetings to the residents of Bariga. Sometime ago, Seun and his crew presented a play for the Governor at Glover Memorial Hall tagged Obi ati Orogbo. At that event, the Governor of Lagos State promised to do something for this community. Sometimes back, I was here with the General Manager of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), we went round and looked at how we can improve the lives of these children to make them better for tomorrow.

Tourism, Arts and Culture is here in Bariga and we have to tap into it. So, any moment from year 2022, we will come back to that project,” said Bonu. The grand finale of the festival was graced with performances by gospel act, Akorin Oba (Olawande Bada) Damilare and the Star Light Band, the Queens Art Concept, Bobo Sax, Akuja Creative Art Company and Xodus Dance crew.

Which also slide Into the Rap battle and Wonder H emerge the winner for the 3rd year in a role just as Talani Sikiru aka Homeboyz retain his Draught board game championship for the 3rd time in 2022. Awobajo expressed special appreciation to Prof. Wole Soyinka, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Hon. Solomon Bonu, Lagos State Urban Renewer Agency (LASURA), Executive Chairman Bariga Local Council Area, ALGON President of Nigeria, Hon. Kolade Alabi, Pricewater House Coopers (PWC), 7Ups Nigeria Bottling Company, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, and several others, for the support.

