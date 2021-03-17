News

In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Japenese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership, though it rejected demands for damages to be paid.
The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a major symbolic victory in a country where the constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes.”
As it currently stands, same-sex couples can’t inherit their partner’s assets – such as the house they may have shared – and also have no parental rights to any children their partners may have, reports Reuters.
Though partnership certificates issued by individual municipalities around the nation help with renting places to live and hospital visitation rights, they still don’t allow the same full legal rights as for heterosexual couples.
The Sapporo District Court threw out the demand for damages by the six plaintiffs – two couples of men and one of women – who had asked that the Japanese government pay 1 million yen each in acknowledgment of the pain they suffered by not being able to legally marry.
But the recognition that not allowing them to marry was unconstitutional was the victory the plaintiffs, their lawyers and activists had been hoping for as a key symbolic step forward and precedent-setter.
Similar cases are currently being heard in four other courts around Japan and this ruling may influence the outcomes there as well.
By Asian standards, Japanese laws are relatively liberal. Homosexual sex has been legal since 1880, but social attitudes keep the LGBT community largely invisible and many have yet to come out even to their families.
Some in the business world say Japan’s not allowing same-sex marriage makes it difficult for companies, especially foreign companies, to attract and keep highly-skilled labour in an increasingly international economy.
The American Chamber of Commerce last year issued a statement saying that Japan’s stance makes it less competitive internationally as a result.
A number of companies have taken their own steps to work around the situation, including both international companies and Japanese firms such as Panasonic. But there are limits.
“For things that are part of the national system, such as pensions, there’s nothing they can do,” said Masa Yanagisawa, head of Prime Services at Goldman Sachs Japan and a board member of the NGO Marriage for All Japan.
“All the other advanced countries have this, so Japan will lose out competitively. Then there’s the fact that people can’t be who they are. It becomes quite business critical.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

German police seize 250 guns, ammunition from ‘far-right sympathiser’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Germany have seized about 250 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suspected far-right sympathiser. Officers in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found in the Seevetal area, just south of Hamburg, during a search on Friday evening, reports Reuters. In a short police statement on Saturday, […]
News

Army Chief to troops: Clear Matte, Kiramenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta within 48 hours

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COSS), Major- General Ibrahim Attahiru, yesterday said he has given troops of Operations Lafiya Dole a 48-hour ultimatum to clear Matte, Kirenows, Kirts, Wulgo, Chikingudo areas of Marte, Ngsla Local Government Areas of Borno State of Boko Haram insurgents.   General Ibrahim Attahiru who gave the ultimatum while addressing the […]
News

Pastor, wife, one other kidnapped in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako the Kaduna State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) has been kidnapped in Kaduna. Also abducted with the pastor were his wife and one other church member.   The abductions took place at the Albarka Praying Camp along the Afana- Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica