In my time, we took pride in our totality as women –Agatha Edo

It’s mother’s day celebration and we like to hear from a mother and a great woman how important a woman is to the society?

The importance of a woman to the society can be found in nature herself. Nature replenishes and takes care of all the needs of the society. Right from Creation, God assigned to the woman the most important role of being a companion, care giver, the support base of the man, family and society. Her job is to co-ordinate everyone and things around her. She is the backbone of her family and society.

 

Without her, nothing works. She completes her man and family. She is the voice of reason and the custodian of the traditions of her home and society. Her influence on her home and family is evident in the society. If a society is peaceful and well managed, the woman is good and isn’t absent from her post and if the society is enveloped in confusion and social disorder, the woman is obviously doing a bad job.

 

When you first became a mother how happy were you?

 

I was in a state of euphoria for several months. Till date I still marvel at all. The responsibility of being in total charge for the life of another human being, is really an honour from the Almighty God. Each day, I thank God for the gifts and opportunities that come with such huge tasks. No woman ever gets over that first moment she was handed over, a tiny totally dependent being, by God’s Grace and Mercy, to care for.

 

In mordern times now, it is said that labour in pregnancy to give birth to a child now differ from that of way back even though the pain remains the same, tell us what changed and how was your journey putting to bed in those days

 

? It’s different because many young mothers, for different reasons best known to them, are opting for cesarean section instead of the natural process of childbirth. In my time, we took pride in our totality as women. Going through the natural way was what made motherhood to us more defining and beautiful.

 

Raising a child in this part of the world has been a great challenge to mothers, what do you think has continued to change for the better or worse raising children in our society?

 

How difficult is it becoming for mothers? Raising a child has always come with challenges for the mother, especially if she is a working mother. Back then, the support base came from the extended family and house-helps. Many mothers then were also willing to make the necessary sacrifices for their children.

 

They were conscious of their childrens’ needs and well-being. They made efforts to create time to ensure they got home early to be with their children. However the lure of financial independence and opium of power gradually became too potent for many women to resist, hence, became negligent of their children and homes.

 

Things will continue to degenerate in the home and society, unless women go back to the drawing board to remap their scale of preference. Money or peaceful homes and progressive society.

 

Looking back at all the challenges you passed through to get to where you are now as a mother, would you trade the position for any other one in the world?

 

No way! Nothing gives me the greatest joy like being a Mother. I may not have a 💯 percent score, but never would I exchange it for anything in the world. At any rate being a Mother, is something a woman does, until she expires.

 

We understand you are a relationship expert for many years, what do you believe women and mothers need most in a relationship and in the society?

 

A woman first and foremost, need to know what she wants from life. She has to decide what works for her. No one can help her, if she doesn’t first assist herself by making this important choice. It is only after then, she would be able recognize the kind of man, that she wants in her life.

 

A woman who is confused about her dreams, will never be able to find peace with any man, no matter how much that man tries to please her.

 

She must first make her peace with herself because bringing in a man and children into her space else, she would end up bitter and make a mess of everything and everyone involved with her.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

