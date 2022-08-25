News Top Stories

In one month, Excess Crude Account grows to $470,599.54

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Excess Crude Account (ECA), yesterday grew in balance by $93,944.45 leaving a total of $470,599.54 in the account in one month. Recall that the account was depleted from $35million to $376,655.09 last month, according to New Telegraph checks. However, it was gathered that within the month in review, the three tiers of government shared N954.085 billion, which was N151.678 billion more than theN802.407shared for June. This was contained in the communique at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The communiqué stated that the N954.085 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N776.918 billion and distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N177.167 billion. In July 2022, the total deductions for collection was N47.254 billion and total deductions for transfers, savings and refunds was N255.762 billion.

It was also revealed that gross statutory revenue of N1.066 trillion was received for the month of July 2022. This was higher than the sum of N1.012 trillion received in the previous month by N54.780 billion. From the N776.918 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N380.035 billion, the State Governments received N192.759 billion and the Local Government Councils received N148.609 billion. The sum of N55.515 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue. In the month of July 2022, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N190.256 billion.

 

