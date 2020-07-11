In Oyo, Togolese lady gives birth after being pregnant for 10 years

A 23-year-old Togolese lady identified as Elizabeth Packal who lives in Oyo state has reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday after 10 years of pregnancy. According to a Facebook user who happens to be a medical doctor, Imran Khalid, the new mother claimed that she did not know who impregnated her, owing to the nature of her sickness that kept the pregnancy up for 10 years.

Elizabeth, who lives in Eiyeosoka village, Ofiki in Atisbo local government area of Oyo state, gave birth on Wednesday around 7:45 pm at Alaafia Tayo Clinic and Maternity Home situated at Irawo-Owode road, Ofiki in Atisbo local government. According to Khalid who shared the story on Facebook, the doctor in charge of the hospital, Dr Olawoyin David disclosed that when they brought Packal to his hospital, he inquired of where she was diagnosed for pregnancy and the lady’s father, Ahmadu Guruma Packal, responded that they don’t know the true nature of her sickness, having taken her to several hospitals, both orthodox and unorthodox, including Baptist Medical Centre, Saki.

Guruma added that it was some of his friends who suggested that she should be taken to Alaafia Tayo Clinic and Maternity Centre in Ofiki where she eventually gave birth to a baby girl. Both Guruma and Dr Olawoyin were said to have been surprised after she Elizabeth gave birth. Khalid noted that when Elizabeth’s family brought her to the hospital, they were asked how long she had been sick and her father said since 2010.

