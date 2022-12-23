Arts & Entertainments

In spirit of Yuletide, Simi releases Christmas Sometin

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Simi, the singer, has come through with the video for Christmas Sometin, her latest single. The music star released the video for Christmas Sometin on Wednesday in the spirit of the Yuletide season. In the less than four-minute track, Simi encourages her audience to enjoy the Christmas season with their families.

She also reminds them that it’s a period when everyone should put aside worries and focus on having fun. The video opens up with the singer in a white room that had been adorned with Christmas lights, balls, and trees. It then switches to a scene where Simi and her friends are dressed in Christmas-themed pyjamas while drinking. Born Simisola Kosoko, Simi broke into the limelight with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014.

The 34-year-old has since established herself as a top songwriter and singer in the Nigerian music industry. Her 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ won the ‘Album of the Year’ at The Headies. In July, she became the first Nigerian female artiste to hit 100m streams on Boomplay. Simi served as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022. She got married to Adekunle Gold, a fellow singer, in 2019. Their union is blessed with a child. Simi is known to be very vocal about the interests and struggles of female musicians in Nigeria. Simi earlier spoke about the industry stereotypes that her likes often have to deal with. “They will try to pit you against other women. Try to redefine your value. Try to get in your head and remodel your self-esteem,” Simi once said. “I have even had it easier than many. Even executives and the audience alike. It comes from all sides.”

 

Our Reporters

