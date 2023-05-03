In the name of our father, Meeting Lucy and other poems

When we come across books, we are glad about their cadence, style or robustness of syllogism. We even connect with every element of the book to pick the characters and put the negatives of our experiences against the sunlight of reason to check for familiar encounters. Esther in this potpourri of exciting work, writes about the expanse of life and human encounters that make people thick or mar them.

She wrote enthusiastically about several issues of human experiences and other spice of life. In the poem , ‘In the name of our father’, Esther wrote about religious shenanigans and how religious masters prey on their sheep. And rather than the shepherd protecting the sheep from wolves, the shepherd had become the wolf himself.

She noted thus: In the name of our father Crossed hands, fingers dipped in an avalanche of shame bodies adjacent a mirror of short- comings legs hanging on the guard rails of superfluity before his holiness thrusted his schlong in her backside protrusion they both broke desire into fantasy; drunken as they go long shallow and half way deep; then they thought of more distraught disciples to be ferried and commissioned into the cave of ogres, in the name or our father Amen and Amen.

The poem above reeks of pain , despair, shame, hopelessness, and piety. A hypocrite in cassock whets his schlong with the character in the poem. She has no option than to luxuriate in the miasma of his magnanimity and enjoy all she can from him while being promoted within the ranks of the mission. This attests to the double-standard life of religious people. The poet ends with Amen, which is a sure word at the end of each statement within religious circles. A metaphor for many obscene things done in the name of our father. The general over- seers sleep with members and close associates in the name of our father. The central theme of the poem is positional abuse. In the poem , ‘Meeting Lucy’, Esther wrote: Meeting Lucy Her aquiline nose shone like gold under the yellow sun as her scented body sway to the benevolence of the afternoon breeze, her hands, acutely stretched, as she bumped into bystanders to risk her luck for a meal a day some shush her away while others are kind enough to gift her a dime, Lucy had her smile nevertheless, born of a blind father and a deaf mother, Lucy had to grow up fast to meet their daily needs, O poor Lucy with a belly full of sweet-sore stories.

‘Meeting Lucy’ tells the story of a poor girl who begs to survive. She is hit by the scorching sun just to survive each day of her life. The story is sharp and searing. The theme is of grief and melancholy. The character in the poem, Lucy, had to do what adults do to make ends meet. I was drawn into the dilemma and harrowing experiences of the character in the poem. Her life has been a dungeon of misery. The last line sold the whole idea in plain sight. Her life is fraught with hysteria and struggle.

In the poem, ‘The Wedding’, Esther was rather comical about her account of a wedding she was in awe of but later ended in tears. The bride was left in tatters after her groom re- peated the same mannerism of abuse and domestic violence she has been hiding for a long while. Esther wrote thus in the poem, ‘The wedding’: Behind my window, the Danish decor sat in the distant playground, I could see it by my window, a hectare of land garrisoned by potsherds and lawns, the bride lingered in her overflowing dress sandwiched by the wedding cake before the groom lashed out, high as a kite, the cake fell off a din followed before the bride took to her heels, What a shame that humans place shame on humans.

The collection of poems in ‘Running Waters’ is both exciting and solemn. This collection of poem is brilliant, and Esther came gun blazing to demonstrate her mastery of the game.