In the throes of rising cost of living

The daily rise in cost of living and the steady decline in the value of the naira have become sources of concern to the average resident of Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

I n recent months, many residents of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) have been experiencing a lot of economic hardship owing to the rise in the prices of staple foods, fuel, electricity and transportation. In response, many families have adopted new strategies for survival.

A casual survey indicates that even the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic didn’t elicit as much concerns as the current economic crunch being experienced by the populace. Some residents said that while the COVID-19 pandemic worried the wealthy more, the current economic pandemic has inflicted more pains on the poor.

According to them, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the common perception was that it was the “big men problem.” Now, the table seemed to have turned and the rich rather than the poor appears to be complaining less about the cost of living. This is so, because to the rich, what money cannot buy, more money can buy.

Austerity measures

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that while there is no officially promulgated government’s policy of austerity , resi- dents have imbibed some elements of self discipline and cost cutting to survive the season.

A media practitioner, Tosin Adebayo, who works in one of the government owned media houses, said she has resorted to carrying her food flask to the office, a practice that was hitherto like a taboo to her. ” I live in Kubwa and come to Area II Garki to work by public transport.

All the restaurants where one can go for launch before with N500 for a decent plate of food, their prices have all skyrocketed to between N1000 and N1, 200. ” I have decided to be taken my breakfast at home and bringing my launch to the office. So that I will not finish my meagre salaries before it comes,” she said.

High transportation fares

With the recent hike in pump prices of petroleum products, transportation fares have doubled almost by 100 percent. Commuters, especially civil servants who live in the satellite towns and work in the city centre, are lamenting the suffocating transportation costs.

Those commuting from Mararaba – Nyanya axis to the city centre, now have to pay between N300 to N400, to either Federal Secretariat or the popular Berger Junction. These trips which were formerly pegged at between N150 and N200, now has increased geometrically and made life more difficult for many residents. Inside Abuja gathered that the worst hit are the employees of private organisations who earn as little as N25, 000 and N30, 000 monthly.

These categories of residents have continued to cry out, lamenting the government’s inability to maintain a seamless transportation system that guarantees ease of movement at affordable cost to the masses. It would be recalled that for many years, the Urban Mass Transit Buses, acquired by the Federal Capital Territory Administration for ease of movement for workers and other committees have not only broken down in their numbers, but are already packed up as carcasses of monumental shame.

Low patronage at markets

The effects of the poor economic situation are even more pronounced when you visit some of the markets in Abuja. For instance, in Nyanya and Karimo markets, both located within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), both traders have lamented low patronage, while customers have complained of high prices. A woman, simply identified as Madam Rose and sells fairly used clothes, popularly called ” Okirirka”, said Nyanya Wednesdays market has become a shadow of itself.

The woman who said she has been in the business for over 10 years in the same market, lamented that these days she will pay transport fares to the market and won’t sell anything. She noted that even on Wednesdays that the market is expected to showcase all manners of wares, she and her colleagues in the clothing line, find it difficult to get up to N20, 000, as against N100, 000 and above which they used to make in previous years.

A butcher in Kuruduma community market, Malam Kabir Mustapha did not just lament, but disclosed that he has resorted to praying for life and the quick exit of the present government. Mustapha said that a sizeable cow that was sold at N300, 000 before is now between N500,000 and N700, 000.

According to him, most of the butchers now spend so much money on cold room rentals due to epileptic power supply. He noted that any butcher who doesn’t patronize cold rooms and doesn’t own deep freezers won’t thrive in the trade, because the left over meat need to be preserved, following the protracted low patronage.

Low purchasing power

A young civil servant who pleaded anonymity narrated a humorous experiences of her friend whom she stumbled into at the Nyanya market.

The woman said she ran into her friend, seated in one of the grocery shops, with a frown on her face , armed with a calculator in her hands to check and be sure that her money was not missing.

“My friend who claimed she came to the market with N20, 000, said she was shocked and unhappy seeing a handful of things the money could purchase. “In fact she sat down to calculate her spending to be sure that she has not lost any money.

When I saw her doing this, I laughed her to scorn, knowing that the inflation bug has caught her,” she said. She further confirmed that Nyanya market that used to be over crowded, with the major Keffi- Abuja highway taken over by traders and customers, have become like a desert, due to poor purchasing power of the Naira.

Disappearing grandiose of karimo market

Karimo market, located few kilometers away from the Abuja’s city centre, is a community hub for all kinds of food stuffs. The market, though a daily business arena, gathers more momentum every Tuesdays when traders come from far away Enugu East and South South states with different types of agricultural produce for sale.

For lovers of plantains and some traditional Igbo soup delicacies, like Oha and Utazi, Karimo market, every Tuesday is the best destination, for both retail and wholesale buyers. These unique features of the market is however fizzling away due to low patronage.

