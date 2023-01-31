In Uyo, Tinubu vows to create massive employment for Nigerians

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to prioritise employment opportunities for the vast majority of Nigerians who are willing and ready to work especially the people of Akwa Ibom State. Speaking at the Nest of Champion Stadium, Uyo before a massive crowd, Tinubu thanked the people of the state especially APC members who voted for him to emerge the candidate of the party in the February 25 presidential election. He said the power to become president resides with the people.

Tinubu said: “The power to become president resides in you. Akwa-Ibom, you have welcomed me wholeheartedly. God will give you blessing. “When I said Emi lo kan, God answered that prayer through you people. I got the ticket. Let me thank all of you for that ticket. I am grateful.”

The APC Presidential candidate, however, told the people of the state and supporters that they would not get full credit until they all voted and ensured victory in the general elections for all APC candidates in the National Assembly, Governorship, State Assembly and presidential elections. “No one gets credit for an incomplete assignment because the assignment is not complete until you vote. So, go and get your PVC. This is the revolution to change poverty to prosperity. Joblessness to jobfulness.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...